The Last Of Us Season 2's First Major Death Is Pure, Pit-Of-Your-Stomach Horror

If you're not up to date on "The Last of Us" — and specifically, if you haven't seen "Through the Valley," the second episode of season 2 — stop reading this right now. Massive, major, enormous spoilers lie ahead.

I haven't played "The Last of Us Part II," nor have I played the original game that made this Naughty Dog creation into a sensation. (Scary combat-based video games stress me out; even in games like "Breath of the Wild," I spend an inordinate amount of time running around and just being a little guy instead of fighting monsters or bosses.) This is all to say that, when it comes to the huge character death that happens in "The Last of Us Part II," I was wholly unprepared to see it play out on screen, because I've never held the lives of Joel, Ellie, or Abby in my hands via controller. When it happened on my TV, I couldn't look away, no matter how desperately I wanted to.

The ordeal goes like this: Abby, a new character in season 2 of HBO's adaptation of "The Last of Us" played by Kaitlyn Dever, is introduced at the start of the show's sophomore season as a girl who's hunting Joel Miller (Pedro Pascal) — specifically seeking revenge for a group of Fireflies and medical professionals he killed at the end of season 1. We learn in "Through the Valley" that the doctor who hoped to use Ellie's (Bella Ramsey) immunity to the cordyceps virus to find a cure was Abby's dad, and for five years, she's been searching for Joel to settle the score. When she comes face to face with him, it's a gut-wrenching, stomach-turning sequence — performed flawlessly by both Dever and Pascal — and it's straight out of a horror movie, especially for viewers who have come to love Joel (and understand his decision in the season 1 finale). The way it's shot by director Mark Mylod is unflinching, horrific, and devastating ... and there's no question that this will be one of the most talked-about TV moments in 2025.

