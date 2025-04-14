The Last Of Us Season 2 Premiere Takes A Storytelling Gamble That's Different From The Game

Do not go out on patrol if you haven't seen the season 2 premiere of "The Last of Us" or haven't played "The Last of Us Part II." Spoilers lie ahead.

When "The Last of Us Part II" released in 2020, fans might have been a little confused when, after playing as Ellie for a little while, the game abruptly switches focus to a character who's only initially identified as "Woman." As she traverses a snowy tundra behind "Man," the two bicker a bit before crossing a steep mountainside; when "Woman" almost falls, we learn her name is Abby, and his is Owen.

If you've played the entirety of the Naughty Dog game — directed by Neil Druckmann, who helms the HBO small screen adaptation with "Chernobyl" showrunner Craig Mazin — you know that the pair's mission, such as it is, is to find Joel in the settlement of Jackson, Wyoming and try to get revenge. Let's now turn now to the first season of the HBO show, which concludes with Joel — played in the series by Pedro Pascal — murdering his way through a makeshift hospital of Fireflies to save his ward and surrogate daughter, Ellie (Bella Ramsey) as the Fireflies prepare to kill Ellie in surgery, using her immunity from the cordyceps virus to find a cure. Joel ends up killing everyone ... including an unarmed doctor. That doctor's daughter, Abby, is played on the show by new cast member Kaitlyn Dever, and the way the series handles her introduction is very different, marking a huge switch-up from the game.

The game leaves you in the dark as Abby for a while largely because it builds suspense masterfully; you don't fully understand how Abby relates to the main story, Joel, or Ellie for quite a while but because you're playing as her character, it's in your best interest to keep her alive. When you find out Abby's endgame, though, you might wish you'd let her die at the hands of an Infected horde ... but again, the show changes up the perspective with a new take on the material.