The Last Of Us Co-Creator Neil Druckmann Explains Why We're Only Getting One Big [SPOILER] Flashback

Don't go to the museum or hang out on the porch if you haven't watched "The Price," the penultimate episode of season 2 of "The Last of Us." Major spoilers lie ahead.

In "The Price," the second-to-last episode of the sophomore season of "The Last of Us," we see a familiar face: Joel Miller, the previous series protagonist played by Pedro Pascal. When you consider the fact that Joel dies an incredibly brutal death in episode 2, "Through the Valley," thanks to Kaitlyn Dever's vengeful Abby Anderson, this might seem jarring ... but the episode is told in flashback, chronicling the highs and lows of Joel's relationship with his surrogate daughter Ellie (Bella Ramsey). In an interview with Neil Druckmann, who created 2013's video game "The Last of Us" for Naughty Dog and its 2020 sequel "The Last of Us Part II" — and shares showrunner duties with Craig Mazin and directed "The Price" — Druckmann spoke to the way they changed the structure of the game, which disperses its flashbacks sporadically. Instead, we get all of the unseen Joel and Ellie content in "The Price." As Druckmann told The Hollywood Reporter, this was a necessary part of the adaptation, and he also didn't want the audience to get too used to Joel's presence again.

"Yeah, let me talk to you about our thought process," Druckmann said after interviewer James Hibberd asked about the similarities and differences between the video game and the HBO adaptation. "You're right that in the game, these scenes are spaced out, sometimes hours apart. If we spaced out these scenes and planted them throughout the season, I believe they wouldn't land as powerfully because they're short moments and work better when they're next to each other and you can just see the comparison — it's like their relationship is slowly deteriorating. If we put one in an episode, and then you have to wait a week to see the next, you have to remember what the last one was, and then wait another week again. I think the show would start feeling like it has a template — 'What's the Joel flashback this week?'"

