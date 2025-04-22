The Tiny Last Of Us Season 2 Detail That Makes [SPOILER]'s Death Even More Devastating

Put the golf clubs back in their bag and leave the lodge if you haven't watched "Through the Valley," the second episode of the second season of "The Last of Us." Spoilers incoming — don't say you weren't warned!

People who played the 2020 video game sequel "The Last of Us Part II" all knew this was coming, but they might not have expected it this soon. In the second season of game creator Neil Druckmann and prestige TV veteran Craig Mazin's adaptation of "The Last of Us" on HBO, viewers watched in shock and horror as, at the end of the season's second episode "Through the Valley," Abby (Kaitlyn Dever) kills Joel Miller, one of the series protagonists who's played by Pedro Pascal. At the end of the show's first season, Joel kills an entire building's worth of rebel Fireflies to protect his surrogate daughter Ellie (Bella Ramsey), who's immune to the cordyceps virus ... and could be vital to finding a cure, but she'd have to die for that to even be possible. Joel decides to murder a bunch of people, including an unarmed doctor who, we learn in "Through the Valley," was Abby's father ... and five years afterwards, he pays the ultimate price.

In an interview with The Hollywood Reporter, Mazin said that, even though anyone familiar with the video game knew Joel's fate, he still wanted the scene to be filled with so much suspense and dread that they'd wonder if he could survive this attack from Abby somehow. "The audience should question everything," Mazin said before saying that despite Abby's insistence that she will kill Joel, she can change her mind. "But what was important here was that when Joel ends up in that room with Abby and her friends, that we are not shocked. We are, in fact, in a state of dread because it's happening. We keep thinking there's got to be a way out of this until the very end."

That's when Mazin spoke to one of the scene's saddest — and most crucial — moments. "And it was important, that beautiful moment where Ellie says, 'Joel, please get up' — that's us," Mazin said, confirming that this addition was created just for the show. He continued:

"And he tried that finger movement. It's just heartbreaking. Mark [Mylod, the episode's director] and I spent so much time just talking about where everybody would be. We spent the day on the floor, trying different positions, finding that perfect place of connection and where everybody else would be. It was so much about making sure that Bella and Pedro and Kaitlyn were able to do this maximally upsetting thing."

