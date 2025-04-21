The Last Of Us Season 2 Recruited One Of HBO's Biggest Directors For That Devastating Second Episode

This post contains major spoilers for "The Last of Us" season 2, episode 2.

The second season of "The Last of Us" just dropped its second episode, and HBO hired their own personal grim reaper to direct one of the most harrowing hours in recent TV memory.

Fans of the Naughty Dog video game series knew this bombshell was coming, but under the direction of Mark Mylod, a man who's helmed episodes of "Game of Thrones" and "Succession" (among other shows on the premium network), it was particularly brutal to watch the events of this episode. Not only did we see a massive assault from a veritable army of infected, violent, and starving cordyceps zombies on the protected human settlement in Jackson, Wyoming, but this is the episode where Joel Miller, the story's ostensible hero played by Pedro Pascal, is brutally murdered by Abby, a new-this-season character played by Kaitlyn Dever.

There's no question this is the most viscerally upsetting episode of "The Last of Us" to date (which is saying something; the show's not exactly fun and breezy). So what's the significance of Mylod directing this particular installment? I referred to the director and producer as HBO's grim reaper, but he wasn't always a harbinger of death on the network's various shows. He actually started out with "Entourage" — which, you know, isn't his fault! We all make mistakes and even work crappy jobs. Eventually he moved on to "Game of Thrones," where he tended to direct episodes that set up major character beats rather than ones featuring big battles.

