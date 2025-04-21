The Last Of Us Fans Have A Lot Of Feelings About Season 2's Heartbreaking Death

Hey, you! Stop reading this if you haven't watched "Through the Valley," the second episode of season 2 of "The Last of Us," because we're about to spoil some really big stuff! Seriously! I warned you!

Well, it happened. Fans of the Naughty Dog game "The Last of Us Part II," the widely acclaimed 2020 sequel to 2013's "The Last of Us," have known this was coming for a while, but that didn't make watching it any easier. Joel Miller, the story's protagonist up until this point played in the HBO adaptation by Pedro Pascal, is dead, killed by a girl named Abby (Kaitlyn Dever) after he killed Abby's father years earlier. This unfolds in front of Joel's surrogate daughter Ellie, played in the show by Bella Ramsey, and watching her scream at Joel to "get up" — and crawl to his bloodied, dead body after Abby drives the sharp shaft of a golf club into his neck — is just unbelievably brutal.

Over on the social media platform Twitter (or X, if you're a nerd), people made their feelings known, like user @urbluestdays who paired pictures of Joel with Abby, Ellie, Dina (Isabela Merced), and his own daughter Sarah (Nico Parker) with a stark thought: "[Joel] couldn't save his daughter, so he protected every godd*mn teenage girl until it killed him." Critic @zoerosebryant added a picture of Kieran Culkin's Roman Roy at his father's funeral on "Succession" begging people to get his father's body "out" of his coffin with the caption "seeing [Joel's] body in that bag at the end of the episode.

Meanwhile, @JarettSays was simply incensed that nobody gave them a heads up: "#TheLastOfUs game players knew this WHOLE TIME that Joel was gonna die and you didn't warn me?!?" @lec16rcz realized that Ellie missed out on time with her surrogate father, simply noting, "[Ellie] wanted to go on patrol with [Joel] and he said to let her sleep in and he died." Utilizing caps lock to express their utter anguish, @kiescleo opined, "THE WAY YOU CAN ACTUALLY SEE JOEL TRY TO LIFT HIS BODY UP OFF THE GROUND ... FOR HER. EVEN IN THE END." Then you have @sunflwrpascal, who took special note of something Abby says to Joel before killing him: "at least [Joel] knew people thought he was handsome before he died.