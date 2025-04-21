Why The Last Of Us Season 2 Added A Huge Battle Scene That's Not In The Game

Both Tommy and Maria take charge during this battle in two different ways. In one of the episode's most triumphant moments, Maria unlocks a bunch of cages and sends a pack of German Shepherds out to attack the infected horde (if you, like me, are super sensitive to violence against dogs in media, we do have reason to believe that the dogs are okay later on in that we don't see any of them get wounded). Tommy ends up trapped in an alleyway with a Bloater — a specific type of infected that's just as gross and huge as its name suggests — and takes it on with a flamethrower, barely surviving the ordeal. According to Gabriel Luna, this scene, which was shot with a stuntman taking blast after blast of fire, left an impression; he apparently had "visions" of a flaming man stumbling towards him for weeks after shooting. "I always make a joke of it, and my wife's like, 'Baby, I think you're traumatized,'" Luna mused. "And I was like, 'Yeah, you're probably right.'"

As horrific as the battle is, Joel's death is still the centerpiece of this episode; not only has the audience been traveling with and following Joel since season 1, but Pedro Pascal's performance as the initially unwilling father figure for Ellie is truly outstanding. That's why, as Craig Mazin revealed, he realized that he had to show the conclusion of the battle before returning to Joel rather than consistently swapping back and forth between the two events. "The moment Abby shoots Joel, you cannot leave that room," Mazin said. "Our investment in Joel is so profound that we will not care about anything if we leave right there."

At the end of the day, Mazin said that the fact that Jackson is still standing — and Tommy and Maria survive — helps offset the loss of Joel, in a strange way. Basically, it provides narrative ballance. "There's a victory ... there is something else that falls apart," Mazin said. "This is the frontier, and they figured things out, which means Jackson has a chance to win. The question is, at what cost?"

"The Last of Us" airs new episodes every Sunday at 9 P.M. EST on HBO and Max.