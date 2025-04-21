The Last Of Us Season 2's Most Jaw-Dropping Sequence Brings The Show To Game Of Thrones Territory

Stop reading right now if you haven't watched the second episode of season 2 of "The Last of Us" — major spoilers lie ahead.

In the second episode of the sophomore season of "The Last of Us," something massive happens ... and I'm not talking about the major death that happens just before the end of the episode. What I am talking about is the assault on the protected fortress in Jackson, Wyoming where pretty much all of the show's main characters now live, including Joel Miller (Pedro Pascal), his surrogate daughter Ellie (Bella Ramsey), Joel's brother Tommy (Gabriel Luna) and Tommy's wife Maria (Rutina Wesley), and Ellie's friends (and newcomers in season 2) Dina and Jesse, played respectively by Isabela Merced and Young Mazino.

While Joel and Dina are out on a tracking mission, and Ellie and Jesse are also stranded out in the same snowstorm affecting the prior duo's visibility in the woods, Tommy, Maria, and the rest of Jackson face an invasion from a host of Infected. (In the season premiere, "Future Days," we see some tendrils emerging from a pipe in the center of Jackson, and we know from season 1 that those basically act as a homing beacon for Infected hordes). As women and children huddle into a bunker to hide from the Infected "army," Tommy and other fighters take to the ramparts, armed with explosives, flamethrowers, and all sorts of long-range tools meant to attack the Infected; once the extremely heavy reinforced door to Jackson is breached, Tommy fights on the ground with everyone else and Jackson's dogs even join the fray (though thankfully, it doesn't seem like any of them were seriously injured).

Co-showrunner Craig Mazin (who wrote the script) and director Mark Mylod's audacious choice to include this scene — which, notably, does not happen in the Naughty Dog game "The Last of Us Part II" — in the episode that features Joel's death is bold, and yet, the episode doesn't feel overstuffed. Instead, it simply feels like an ode to great battle scenes we've seen before ... paired with the culmination of Abby's (Kaitlyn Dever) vengeful mission.