The Last Of Us Season 2 Premiere Scene That Took A Whole Day To Shoot

Anyone who's even passingly familiar with Catherine O'Hara's work knows that, to put it lightly, she's not known for dramatic roles! This is not a knock on O'Hara, a preternaturally talented actress who got her start on "Second City Television" and rose to prominence in classic Christopher Guest comedies like "Waiting for Guffman" and "Best in Show." What I'm saying is that a toned down, angry, and largely unfunny character like Gail (though, naturally, O'Hara seizes her few funny moments perfectly) is a new venture for the actress, whose last big television role was the beautifully absurd Moira Rose in the surprise Emmy darling "Schitt's Creek."

Advertisement

So how did she approach the character of Gail? With her usual humor, unsurprisingly. "Imagine what she's taking in, absorbing all day long in that town," O'Hara said in her Entertainment Weekly interview. "It's too much for anyone." That explains the fact that Joel pays her for the session with (apparently low-quality) weed. "Boy, you got to survive somehow," O'Hara quipped.

As O'Hara put it, she was pleasantly surprised when Craig Mazin got in touch with her and asked her to play this new character. "It's always surprising when someone just out of nowhere offers you a lovely gift of a new opportunity," she mused. "They very carefully let me see some scripts. It's all very secretive."