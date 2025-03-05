The Last Of Us Season 2 Features Joe Pantoliano As An Unexpected Character From The Games

Content warning: this article contains a discussion of suicide.

Guess who's joining the cast of "The Last of Us" season 2? Good old Joey Pants, or, more formally, Joe Pantoliano.

In an interview with Variety, showrunners Craig Mazin and Neil Druckmann exclusively revealed that Pantoliano is joining the cast of the massively successful show's sophomore season as Eugene, a character that's only briefly seen in the video game (specifically, when the in-game characters Ellie and Dina stumble across his "abandoned cannabis den" — and in the series, Ellie and Dina are played by Bella Ramsay and Isabela Merced).

Apparently, it was Mazin's idea to make Eugene into a fully fleshed-out character, and Druckmann readily agreed. "I get excited when I see these opportunities," he told the outlet. "I'm like, 'Oh, I don't know Eugene that well!' The story we told [in the game] was somewhat superficial. The way this character comes in really gets to the heart of Joel [Pedro Pascal] and Ellie and their relationship."

Mazin, for his part, celebrated Druckmann's willingness to adapt to big story changes in the adaptation of the video game that he, Druckmann, originally created. "You are unique in this way, and I'm deeply grateful for it," Mazin told Druckmann before saying to interviewer Adam B. Vary, "He understands the value of invention, reinterpretation, addition, change." (Mazin then concluded by telling Druckmann, "You always say you want to do whatever will make the best show," to which Druckmann responded, "I enjoy a good brain­­­­storm.")