The Last Of Us Season 2 Features Joe Pantoliano As An Unexpected Character From The Games
Content warning: this article contains a discussion of suicide.
Guess who's joining the cast of "The Last of Us" season 2? Good old Joey Pants, or, more formally, Joe Pantoliano.
In an interview with Variety, showrunners Craig Mazin and Neil Druckmann exclusively revealed that Pantoliano is joining the cast of the massively successful show's sophomore season as Eugene, a character that's only briefly seen in the video game (specifically, when the in-game characters Ellie and Dina stumble across his "abandoned cannabis den" — and in the series, Ellie and Dina are played by Bella Ramsay and Isabela Merced).
Apparently, it was Mazin's idea to make Eugene into a fully fleshed-out character, and Druckmann readily agreed. "I get excited when I see these opportunities," he told the outlet. "I'm like, 'Oh, I don't know Eugene that well!' The story we told [in the game] was somewhat superficial. The way this character comes in really gets to the heart of Joel [Pedro Pascal] and Ellie and their relationship."
Mazin, for his part, celebrated Druckmann's willingness to adapt to big story changes in the adaptation of the video game that he, Druckmann, originally created. "You are unique in this way, and I'm deeply grateful for it," Mazin told Druckmann before saying to interviewer Adam B. Vary, "He understands the value of invention, reinterpretation, addition, change." (Mazin then concluded by telling Druckmann, "You always say you want to do whatever will make the best show," to which Druckmann responded, "I enjoy a good brainstorm.")
The Bill and Frank episode of The Last of Us season 1 expanded the story in an unexpected way
Fans of "The Last of Us" know that Eugene isn't the first background character from the game who's getting a bigger spotlight in the HBO adaptation. In the show's debut season, the episode "Long, Long Time" introduced viewers to doomsday prepper Bill (Nick Offerman, who won an Emmy for his guest role) happily dwelling in his bunker as the cordyceps virus takes over the world; when a stranger named Frank (Murray Bartlett) accidentally stumbles into one of the traps Bill set for the infected zombies, Bill reluctantly lets him eat something and take a shower. Then, everything changes when the two share an intimate moment, and the episode eventually takes place over several years, letting Bill and Frank's love story unfold in full. When Frank gets sick with a terminal illness, the two choose to end their lives together ... only for Joel and Ellie to find the two men when they visit them, bringing Frank and Bill's story into the main narrative.
Much like Bill and Frank's story showed us some of Joel's history — specifically, his relationship with Tess (Anna Torv) during a previous visit to see the two men — and also tied into his connection to Ellie at the episode's conclusion, now we know, from Craig Mazin and Neil Druckmann, that Eugene will also prove important to the bond between Joel and Ellie. So besides Joe Pantoliano, is anyone else joining "The Last of Us" for season 2?
Who else is joining the cast of The Last of Us season 2?
I already mentioned that Isabela Merced, an actress known for "Rosaline," "Madame Web," and "Alien: Romulus," will appear in season 2 of "The Last of Us" as Dina, a friend of Ellie's who, in the game, becomes a romantic interest later on. Merced's Dina will be joined by Young Mazino's Jesse, who happens to be Dina's ex-boyfriend, but there are a ton of new additions to the cast of "The Last of Us" in its upcoming second season.
"You" star Tati Gabrielle will appear as Nora, a military medic, and Mel, a doctor who may end up working alongside Nora, will be played by Ariela Barer ("Runaways"). "Top Gun: Maverick" supporting player Danny Ramirez is set to appear as soldier Manny, and in one of the most high-profile roles, "Booksmart" and "Apple Cider Vinegar" star Kaitlyn Dever will play Abby, a character who proves to be very important in "The Last of Us Part II," the video game that provides the source material. Oscar nominee Jeffrey Wright will also appear as Isaac Dixon, a militia leader he also voiced in the game, and Emmy winner Catherine O'Hara's role hasn't fully been revealed yet, but in the teaser trailer, she seems like some sort of support system for Joel.
"The Last of Us" season 2 is set to premiere on April 13, 2025.