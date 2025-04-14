Catherine O'Hara's The Last Of Season 2 Character Has A Connection To The Games

This post contains spoilers for "The Last of Us" game series and its HBO adaptation.

It's time to go back to the world of the infected, as "The Last of Us" has returned with a second season that might prove more intense and traumatic than its predecessor. The latest season is adapting "The Last of Us Part II," which can only be described as a brutal, uncompromising, and divisive video game experience where the evolving story puts violent rage at the forefront. This isn't to say that "Part II" isn't compelling or effective: it is an unforgettable tale about cause and effect, where every action — even the ones committed in self-defense or justified fury — finds a way to haunt the characters inhabiting this world. Episode 1 of HBO's "The Last of Us" sets the foundation for a bigger, bloodier chapter, making it clear that a lot of things have changed to the point of being unrecognizable.

Five years is a long, long time, meaning both Joel (Pedro Pascal) and Ellie (Bella Ramsey) have fundamentally changed as people or are at least not the version of the characters they started as. While Ellie is as foul-mouthed and obstinate as ever, her relationship with Joel has taken a turn for the worse, with the two barely on speaking terms. Joel also seems more mired in complex emotions than usual, as the relative normalcy of the Jackson community seems to have dulled his instinctive edge to an extent. This doesn't mean that Joel won't spring into action when necessary, but time has a way of making us doubt our choices or reinforce them to help us sleep better at night.

A conversation with Dina (Isabela Merced) reveals that Joel is seeing the local therapist, Gail (Catherine O'Hara), and he repeats what he has taken away from these sessions. Later on, when Joel visits Gail, we learn that he killed her husband Eugene a while back, although we are not provided with details about the incident. "Part II" players will recognize Eugene as a character referenced in the game, so let's explore this connection in greater depth.

