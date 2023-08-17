The Last Of Us Showrunner Has No Problem Changing Character Fates From The Game

Naughty Dog's "The Last of Us" has endured over the last 10 years and counting. There are solid reasons behind the survival-horror video game's overwhelming popularity, including a compelling, immersive storyline that presents moral quandaries that are uncomfortable and gut-wrenching at the same time. "The Last of Us" is intrinsically entrenched in pathos, as it charts the correlation between love and violence and how these dual impulses shape us in a volatile, apocalyptic world. The first installment's follow-up, "The Last of Us Part II," anchors itself in a tragic death, which fuels one of its characters to walk a path of no return, reiterating the themes of unhealed trauma and cyclical grief.

Earlier this year, Craig Mazin and Neil Druckmann were able to catch lightning in a bottle with HBO's near-sublime "The Last of Us" adaptation, which walked the tightrope of being faithful to the source material while also indulging in meaningful artistic liberties. The duo was able to flesh out complex moral situations for characters trapped in a world teeming with the Infected, who, while dangerous, appear benign in comparison to the ruthless cruelty of humans. While most of season 1 remained faithful to key in-game plot points and character moments, significant additions were made to enrich the story further.

In spite of some unpredictable moments, the fans of the game remained unsurprised by the deaths in the show, as most of them mirrored character storylines in the source material. However, season 2 — which will adapt a chunk of "The Last of Part II" — provides little solace, as Mazin told The Hollywood Reporter that he and Druckmann have no issue altering character fates for the sake of the story. Here's what Mazin had to say about season 2.