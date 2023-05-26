The Last Of Us Season 2 Won't Arrive Until At Least 2025

Fans of HBO's "The Last of Us" need to count the days until the arrival of the show's second season, as it sounds like it's going to be a very long wait. We're talking two years from now kind of long. So claimed HBO's head of drama Francesca Orsi, who has revealed that the show isn't expected to return until 2025. And that's assuming that the ongoing writers' strike (which has already delayed many productions) doesn't stretch on for months on end. If that happens? The wait could be even longer.

Orsi recently sat down with the folks at Deadline for a wide-ranging interview. During the conversation, the subject of "The Last of Us" season 2 came up, with the executive saying, "We were looking at 'The Last Of Us' for some time in 2025." Notice the word "were" in there, which might be doing a lot of work. Speaking further about the ongoing dispute between the Writers Guild of America (WGA) and the Alliance of Motion Picture and Television Producers (AMPTP), Orsi had this to say:

"While everything at this moment is pencils down, I'm hopeful that we can come to terms sooner than later. Otherwise we will have to assess what is the end of the [2024] schedule, what are the shows that are going to be delivered for 2025. At this point, those shows that I'm looking to air wouldn't necessarily be ready if this strike last six to nine months. So yes, that's a big question for us, but I think we'll cross that road once we come to it."

Craig Mazin ("Chernobyl") and Neil Druckmann, who worked on the "Last of Us" video games for Sony, headed up the series adaptation for HBO, with Pedro Pascal and Bella Ramsey starring as Joel and Ellie, respectively.