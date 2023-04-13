Will The Last Of Us Season 2 Include The Second Game's Shocking Twist? Pedro Pascal Sounds Off

This post contains spoilers for "The Last of Us Part II."

HBO's "The Last of Us" managed to create a compelling video game adaptation by adhering to the dual strategy of staying true to the roots of the game while expanding upon aspects that warranted greater narrative depth. This approach has worked in the show's favor so far, as reflected in the overwhelmingly positive response towards episodes like "Long, Long Time" and "Endure and Survive," which fleshed out backstories for supporting characters in meaningful ways. A good adaptation always finds ways to improve upon its source material, and "The Last of Us" has succeeded in doing so thanks to the passionate involvement of series creators Craig Mazin and Neil Druckmann, who innately understand the heart of this tragic apocalyptic tale.

Joel Miller (Pedro Pascal) contains multitudes. A hardened survivor who has dealt with his share of personal losses, Joel has done some pretty heinous stuff over the years in order to survive. However, there's nuance to the character — beneath his tough-guy exterior, there's lethal protectiveness and vulnerability, fueled by trauma, loss, and the hope of filling a gaping void inside his soul. These complexities grant Joel a certain brand of likability, which makes his imminent fate in "Part II" especially tragic, as it will be a major turning point for Ellie (Bella Ramsey), who chooses to walk the dangerous path of revenge from that point on.

There seems to be a schism in terms of the different approaches that might work for the next installment in the series, which is currently in development. Pascal recently told Esquire about his perception of how the central twist in "Part II" might be handled, while Mazin has expressed a slightly different sentiment about how the story might evolve after season 1.