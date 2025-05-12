Why The Last Of Us Star Bella Ramsey 'Scared' Showrunner Craig Mazin On Set

Step away from the spores if you haven't watched "Feel Her Love," the fifth episode of season 2 of "The Last of Us." Major spoilers incoming!

Ever since Ellie — one of the protagonists of "The Last of Us" (who's played on the series by Bella Ramsey) — watched her father figure Joel Miller (Pedro Pascal) get beaten to death by the vengeful Abby Johnson (Kaitlyn Dever) earlier in season 2 of "The Last of Us," she's been out for blood. (Specifically, Abby's blood.) Now, in "Feel Her Love," Ellie and her best friend turned girlfriend Dina (Isabela Merced) are in Seattle hunting Abby and her entire crew of "wolves" (meaning that they belong to the Washington Liberation Front). In fact, when she finds one of Abby's cohorts (Tati Gabrielle as the medic Nora), Ellie's thirst for revenge overtakes her to the point where even Craig Mazin, who co-developed and show-runs the series alongside "The Last of Us" video game creator Neil Druckmann, was frightened.

"In that moment, in that hallway [with Nora], [director] Stephen Williams and Bella and I discussed how this would challenge an audience because I think we all innately love Ellie and root for Ellie in part because Ellie is the protagonist — but not here," Mazin explained during an interview about the episode with The Hollywood Reporter. "No, not here. She does turn away from Jesse [one of Ellie's friends played by Young Mazino] and Dina. She does this horrible thing — the look on her face and the way she transforms in that scene. I was scared of her, and I didn't like her, and I didn't want her to do what she's doing."

Beyond that, Mazin revealed that he came up with an ... unsettling nickname for Ramsey while they worked on the scene where she confronts Nora:

