Ellie's Darkest The Last Of Us Season 2 Scene Is An Exact Recreation From The Game

At no point could you accuse "The Last of Us" of being a happy show, nor could you say the same of the video games on which the HBO series is based. There are times when it seems to be about the perseverance of the human spirit, our capacity to heal and rebuild, and moments of joy hidden amidst dark times. But more often than not, the bigger ideas are death, grief, and revenge.

Joel (Pedro Pascal) embodies these two sides of the story well, showing a loving side to Ellie (Bella Ramsey) but a brutal one whenever violence is called for. While Joel's death in "The Last of Us" season 2, episode 2 is gut-wrenching, it's also hard to see it as out of place in a show like this.

In the wake of that heartbreak, Ellie is taking on Joel's mantle with some new story threads pushing her further and further toward darkness, even as her burgeoning relationship with Dina (Isabela Merced) offers an optimistic alternative to her quest for vengeance. In "The Last of Us" season 2, episode 5, Ellie tracks down Nora (Tati Gabrielle), part of the crew led by Abby (Kaitlyn Dever) that murdered Joel. Their confrontation is one of the darkest scenes of the show so far, and certainly the darkest for Ellie, showing just how far she's now willing to push her own brutality to get revenge. While the TV series takes many liberties with the source material, those who haven't played the games may be surprised to learn that this particular scene is basically a shot-for-shot recreation of the same moment from "The Last of Us Part II."

