Who Plays Nora In The Last Of Us Season 2

HBO's TV adaptation of "The Last of Us" has brought in a ton of new talent for its sophomore season, many of whom are portraying characters from the second video game in the series, "The Last of Us Part II." Anyone who's played the game will be familiar with Nora, a key part of Abby's crew, former Firefly, and member of the Washington Liberation Front. The character was voiced by Chelsea Tavares in the game, who you may also recognize from her role as Patience Robinson on "All American."

Nora is back in the "Last of Us" TV series, played this time by Tati Gabrielle, a rising star who already has some major TV credits to her name. She's also something of a regular for Naughty Dog, the game developer responsible for the "Last of Us" games. Gabrielle previously played the villainous Jo Braddock in "Uncharted," the live-action Tom Holland adaptation of Naughty Dog's tomb-robbing, globetrotting action-adventure game series. She must have left an impression there, because in addition to her role as Nora in "The Last of Us" season 2, Gabrielle is playing the lead role of Jordan A. Mun, a spacefaring bounty hunter, in Naughty Dog's next big game, "Intergalactic: The Heretic Prophet."

That game, for which Gabrielle will be providing her voice, likeness, and motion-capture performance, won't be out for a while yet, but fans of the game studio and her work can tide themselves over with "The Last of Us" season 2. Let's take a look back through Gabrielle's career to see what other roles you might recognize her from.