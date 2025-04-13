Who Plays Nora In The Last Of Us Season 2
HBO's TV adaptation of "The Last of Us" has brought in a ton of new talent for its sophomore season, many of whom are portraying characters from the second video game in the series, "The Last of Us Part II." Anyone who's played the game will be familiar with Nora, a key part of Abby's crew, former Firefly, and member of the Washington Liberation Front. The character was voiced by Chelsea Tavares in the game, who you may also recognize from her role as Patience Robinson on "All American."
Nora is back in the "Last of Us" TV series, played this time by Tati Gabrielle, a rising star who already has some major TV credits to her name. She's also something of a regular for Naughty Dog, the game developer responsible for the "Last of Us" games. Gabrielle previously played the villainous Jo Braddock in "Uncharted," the live-action Tom Holland adaptation of Naughty Dog's tomb-robbing, globetrotting action-adventure game series. She must have left an impression there, because in addition to her role as Nora in "The Last of Us" season 2, Gabrielle is playing the lead role of Jordan A. Mun, a spacefaring bounty hunter, in Naughty Dog's next big game, "Intergalactic: The Heretic Prophet."
That game, for which Gabrielle will be providing her voice, likeness, and motion-capture performance, won't be out for a while yet, but fans of the game studio and her work can tide themselves over with "The Last of Us" season 2. Let's take a look back through Gabrielle's career to see what other roles you might recognize her from.
Tati Gabrielle got big with a pair of prominent TV roles
After a few one-off TV appearances in shows like "K.C. Undercover" and "The Thundermans" and a small voice role in "The Emoji Movie," Tati Gabrielle landed a recurring role on the hit sci-fi series "The 100" on The CW. She entered the story as Gaia in season 4 and stayed through until the end of the series in season 7, playing into some major storylines.
"The 100" came to an end in 2020, but before it did, Gabrielle landed another prominent TV role on Netflix's "Chilling Adventures of Sabrina." She joined the main cast at the very start of the series as Prudence Blackwood, a rival witch but ultimate ally to Sabrina (Kiernan Shipka). Playing both of these roles simultaneously during the late 2010s made Gabrielle a rising TV star, and she leveraged that into more success down the line.
Pulling on her previous voice acting experience and her time spent at Disney as a younger actor, Gabrielle landed another major TV role in 2020 as the voice of Willow Park on the animated fantasy series "The Owl House." In 2021, she began playing Marienne Bellamy on Netflix's hit thriller series "You," and she earned another big role at the streaming giant in 2023 with the role of Hannah Kim on the fascinatingly structured heist series "Kaleidoscope."
Tati Gabrielle has also had some big movie roles
Though her biggest parts to date have come on television and in the world of streaming, Tati Gabrielle has also been expanding her credit list on the big screen. "Uncharted" was her biggest movie role up to that point, and she followed it up with a supporting role in 2024's "The Supremes at Earl's All-You-Can-Eat." (She also voiced Kai Li Cain in the 2023 DC animated film "Batman: The Doom That Came to Gotham," though that film didn't get a theatrical release, as is typical of DC's animated features.)
Gabrielle is set to make another splash in a video game movie with "Mortal Kombat 2," a sequel to the 2021 film that rebooted the "Mortal Kombat" film franchise. She'll play Jade in the upcoming sequel, a powerful Edenian warrior and close friend of Princess Kitana in the games. Kitana will be played by Adeline Rudolph in "Mortal Kombat 2," a former castmate of Gabrielle's on "Chilling Adventures of Sabrina." The film is scheduled to be released in theaters on October 24, 2025.