One Detail In Tom Holland's Uncharted Got The Movie Banned In Two Countries

As Variety reported at the time, a map in one scene of "Uncharted" included what's been called the "nine-dash line." Essentially, it's a line displayed in the South Asian Sea on some maps, and it implies that China has control over islands in the area, including the Paracel Islands, Spratly Islands, and more. As the outlet points out, the area is a disputed shipping and resource route, and other nations including Vietnam, Taiwan, Indonesia, Malaysia, and the Philippines, have claimed sections of the map captured within the nine-dash line area, too. Issues surrounding ownership of the islands and area have historically been so heated that when the image popped up in "Uncharted," Vietnam News Agency reported that it was "an illegal image," per Variety.

"Uncharted" was banned in Vietnam, and though it was initially released in the Philippines, it was banned later in its theatrical run according to reporting by PhilStar. The country's Department of Foreign Affairs and Movie and Television Review and Classification Board cited a 2016 ruling from a UN-backed tribunal that determined that China's claim to the area wasn't valid in their reasoning for pulling the movie. The movie rating group ordered Columbia Pictures to cease and desist showing the movie unless the scene, which appears in the film's trailer, was removed.