Why Pixar's Lightyear Was Banned In Certain Countries

Disney holds a tremendous amount of power as a cultural force. They have accrued so much pop culture capital in the last 15 years that they essentially get to dictate the terms of what and how movies and television shows get made. By owning so much beloved intellectual property, Disney is the only company that can reliably get butts in seats at cinemas and wildly succeed with their streaming service (not to mention the merchandise, the theme parks, etc.).

Because they have so much power and influence, a huge number of people look to Disney to be the spearhead of important societal topics like representation. They have the ability to wield their might financial power as a force to push things forward, and therefore, they have the moral and societal responsibility to do so. Of course, no corporation has ever acted in this way, because profit is everything, so it constantly feels like an uphill battle. And Disney sure loves to throw crumbs to the wanting people, especially in terms of queer representation in their projects, with scenes that could easily be excised if put into a market where the possibility of getting banned is high. We all remember the "exclusively gay moment" in 2017's live-action "Beauty and the Beast."

Lately though, Disney has been letting these crumbs remain in the films and facing the banning in certain countries. The upcoming "Lightyear" is the latest movie the company has decided not to alter for some international markets in order to avoid being banned. They are letting the representation stand, but it was not without a tidal wave of pressure from their employees.