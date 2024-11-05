A Controversial Tom Hanks Box Office Hit Was Banned In Multiple Countries

When Dan Brown's museum-mystery thriller "The Da Vinci Code" was published in 2003, it quickly became the new King of the Airport Novels, present in the hands of every beach vacationer and long-distance commuter in the country. Brown essentially blended the religious esoterica of Umberto Eco's "Foucault's Pendulum," but ran it through a pulpy Michael Crichton machine, creating a historical potboiler to end all historical potboilers.

The story involved a "symbologist" named Robert Langdon who is alerted to secret clues at a murder scene at the Louvre, called there because of his field of expertise. Langdon was altered by Sophie Neveu, a police cryptographer who has a secret connection to the victim, as she feels there is a deeper mystery afoot. The pair sneak away from the crime scene, and begin to uncover secret messages planted around the museum, eventually leading them to a string of increasingly oblique secrets that might have something to do with the history of the Catholic Church. We'll get to the actual twist ending in a moment. There are secret safety deposit boxes, secret letter-based puzzle devices, an eccentric expert in the Holy Grail named Teabing, and a vicious albino assassin monk.

Ron Howard adapted "The Da Vinci Code" into a feature film in 2006, starring Tom Hanks as Langdon and Audrey Tautou as Neveu. The film, like the book, was a massive hit, earning $760 million worldwide on a $125 million budget. The film wasn't well-reviewed, but audiences loved the pulpy silliness of it.

Not everyone was fond of it, however. Catholic groups, Coptic groups, and other religious organizations all over the world protested Howard's film, feeling it espoused blasphemous or merely critical depictions of the Catholic Church. It seems that one can get in trouble for merely suggesting that Jesus Christ not only married Mary Magdalene, but that they had children together. That conceit got the film banned.