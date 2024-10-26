The 5 Movie Ratings Explained: G, PG, PG-13, R & NC-17 Meanings

In 1919, Hollywood was already under scrutiny. In the eyes of hanky-wringing, ultra-conservative watchdog groups, the film business had become a haven for sex and violence, presenting lascivious and salacious material to an unwitting, impressionable public. By 1921, the government was already proposing dozens of pieces of legislation to censor film content and reign in the indecency. The bulk of the proposed laws were draconian and terrible, and several states began forming specialized media censorship boards, each with their own rules. The film industry wouldn't have been able to comply with them all, as each state had a different decency standard. In response to the widespread moral panic, the film industry at large agreed to a means of self-censorship, hiring a conservative Presbyterian minister named Will H. Hays to oversee studio content and make sure no one was being naughty.

Initially, Hays met with Hollywood muckety-mucks E.H. Allen of Paramount, Irving G. Thalberg of MGM, and Sol Wurtzel of Fox, and the group came up with a list of 11 topics that were "Don'ts" — things explicitly banned from film production. They also had a list of 26 "Be Carefuls," requesting that filmmakers approach said topics with caution and tact. The "Don'ts" included cussing, nudity, drugs, "inference of sex perversion," "white slavery," "miscegenation" (!), ridicule of the clergy, or "willful offense to any nation, race or creed." The "Be Careful" list was varied, including everything from marriage ceremonies to the use of firearms. That was in 1927.

It's worth reminding readers that the above codes were considered prudish and ridiculous even at the time, clearly made to placate small groups of noisy a-holes. Nonetheless, in 1934, the Hays Code became a production standard, forcing all major productions to acquire a Code Certificate before release. It was the first properly enforced rating system in the United States.

Read on to see how the Hays Code became the MPA Ratings — G, PG, PG-13, R, and NC-17 — that we know and love today.