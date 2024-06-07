The Original Script For Gremlins Was A Gory, Violent, R-Rated Horror Movie

Despite a copious amount of violence, multiple deaths, and slimy, goopy scenes wherein little monsters get blended, torched, melted, and otherwise horribly mutilated, Joe Dante's Frank Capra spoof "Gremlins" was released on June 8, 1984, with a PG rating from the Motion Picture Association of America. Producer Steven Spielberg recognized that "Gremlins," in being so tonally whimsical, wasn't quite raw enough to warrant an R-rating, but recognized that it might be a little too terrifying for the kids who were allowed to see PG-rated movies. Spielberg suggested to the MPAA that they introcued a PG-13 rating to cover films like "Gremlins." It should also be noted that, in 1984, a PG rating was also given to Spielberg's violent adventure film "Indiana Jones and the Temple of Doom," so it was high time a stop-gap be included.

The PG-13 rating was introduced on July 1, less than a month after "Gremlins" opened. Weirdly, "Gremlins" was never re-submitted for a new rating and bears its PG rating to this day. Warning to elementary school teachers: "Gremlins" may not be a great film to show to your 3rd-grade class. It'll scare the jeepers out of them.

Fans of "Gremlins" likely know that it started its life in a more violent form than it eventually became. The original script was written by Chris Columbus, and he never intended it to be made. He just wanted to get his wildest ideas on the page as a mere writing sample, an example of how he thinks. The script, however, made its way to Spielberg's office, and he decided to produce it, though he ultimately made it less gruesome. Columbus was shocked. The story of the film's inception was told in a recent oral history, printed in the Ringer, where some details of the original R-rated script were discussed