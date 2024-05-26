The Correct Order To Watch The Howling Movies

Joe Dante's 1981 werewolf flick "The Howling" boasts one of the most impressive werewolf transformation scenes in the genre's history. A vicious serial killer named Eddie Quist (Robert Picardo) confront's the film's protagonist, Karen (Dee Wallace), an investigative reporter recovering from a previous attack at a woods-bound therapy camp. Lit through the slits in Venetian blinds, Quist's face extends and mutates, his mouth ripping into a terrifying wolf grin, his eyes bulging. Karen witnesses the entire transformation and is, naturally, terrified. Quist was already known for his penchant for murder, but learning that he is a werewolf makes him that much more monstrous. The effects were provided by the amazing Rob Bottin.

"The Howling," while a corker of a monster movie, is also a clever satire of then-modern therapy. A certain kind of "touchy-feely" language had come into vogue in the late '70s and early '80s, and therapy was seen as a passing trend for the bourgeoisie. "The Howling" was based on a straightforward horror novel by Gary Brandner, but Dante and his screenwriter John Sayles transformed it into something more comedic and wicked, hoping to use werewolves to prod wealthy a-holes and tiresome trends in modern psychology.

Dante couldn't have predicted that his werewolf flick would spawn sequels, each one wilder than the last. "The Howling" movies contain almost no interconnected mythology; each one feels like the first film in a new series. The rules for werewolf-ism change with every entry, and only the worst film in the series — "The Howling: New Moon Rising" — attempts to bring all the movies together.

A "Howling" marathon is a dizzying experience (I've done it), and it might not be recommended for those with weak constitutions. For strong-willed horror veterans, however, read on to discover the correct viewing order.