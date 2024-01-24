The Twilight Movies Ranked From Worst To Best

"I've never given much thought to how I would die, but dying in the place of someone I love seems like a good way to go." Now that's how you start a franchise!

Since 2008, the "Twilight" films have been a cultural mainstay for better and for worse. A film so beloved that cosmetics companies are selling out of "Twilight"-inspired collections in under 10 minutes 15 years later, and so hated that it inspired the $20 million studio-produced parody film "Vampires Suck." Few multi-billion dollar franchises are quite this polarizing, and even fewer have had as powerful of a cultural reclamation years later. Love them or hate them, the "Twilight" films are one of the most important products of the late 2000s and 2010s, and no amount of whining about vampires sparkling or commenting "still a better love story than 'Twilight'" is going to change that.

There has been talk that Lionsgate intends to reboot the franchise with a new TV series, so now feels like the perfect time to revisit the series and rank the films from worst to best. Were Twi-haters just in their fury? Were Twi-hards all suffering from collective madness? Let's head back to Forks, Washington, and fall in love with dangerously handsome boys who love us so much they want to literally tear us apart.