Cool Stuff: ColourPop X Twilight Makeup Collab Gives You The Skin Of A Killer, Bella

Apologies to your bank accounts, Twihards, but you're probably going to need to adjust your monthly spending budget because ColourPop's new makeup line will have you screaming, "Where have you been, loca?!" ColourPop's stellar pop culture collaborations earned them a spot on our annual gift guide before the holidays, but they're kicking off 2024 with their most anticipated collab yet.

They did it. They finally did it. ColourPop Cosmetics is releasing an official "Twilight" collection. The California-based brand has been a favorite of frugal makeup fans for quite some time, with its cost-effective and cruelty-free offerings offering something for everyone. But it was their willingness to release collaboration lines related to some of our favorite entertainment franchises that helped skyrocket them to superstardom.

ColourPop has released lines based on "Star Wars," "Sailor Moon," "Avatar: The Last Airbender," Disney Princesses, "High School Musical," NBA teams, The Muppets, and even "Naruto," inspiring competitor lines to develop similar partnerships just to keep up. After the success of their "Harry Potter" line, the Twihards came out in full force begging for a "Twilight" collection. With the opportunities for vampy colors and of course, skin shimmer, it felt like a no-brainer. And now, with the nostalgia cycle of "Twilight" thriving, fans are finally getting their wish.

Hold on tight, spider monkey. Here's everything to know about what the line includes and how you can get your hands on it before it sells out.