Cool Stuff: ColourPop X Twilight Makeup Collab Gives You The Skin Of A Killer, Bella
Apologies to your bank accounts, Twihards, but you're probably going to need to adjust your monthly spending budget because ColourPop's new makeup line will have you screaming, "Where have you been, loca?!" ColourPop's stellar pop culture collaborations earned them a spot on our annual gift guide before the holidays, but they're kicking off 2024 with their most anticipated collab yet.
They did it. They finally did it. ColourPop Cosmetics is releasing an official "Twilight" collection. The California-based brand has been a favorite of frugal makeup fans for quite some time, with its cost-effective and cruelty-free offerings offering something for everyone. But it was their willingness to release collaboration lines related to some of our favorite entertainment franchises that helped skyrocket them to superstardom.
ColourPop has released lines based on "Star Wars," "Sailor Moon," "Avatar: The Last Airbender," Disney Princesses, "High School Musical," NBA teams, The Muppets, and even "Naruto," inspiring competitor lines to develop similar partnerships just to keep up. After the success of their "Harry Potter" line, the Twihards came out in full force begging for a "Twilight" collection. With the opportunities for vampy colors and of course, skin shimmer, it felt like a no-brainer. And now, with the nostalgia cycle of "Twilight" thriving, fans are finally getting their wish.
Hold on tight, spider monkey. Here's everything to know about what the line includes and how you can get your hands on it before it sells out.
Everything in the ColourPop x Twilight collaboration
The limited-edition collection is based entirely on the first "Twilight" film and will set you back $99, but the individual pieces are much easier on the wallet. As is typical of the majority of ColourPop collab releases, the individual items will go much faster than the full set, so make sure you plan accordingly.
-
The eyeshadow palette ($24) echoes the blue-green hues synonymous with Catherine Hardwicke's vision for the film, as well as earthy browns and greens to represent the forest. Shade names include "Prom Night," "Moonlit," "Ice Cold," and of course, "Lion & Lamb."
-
The Super Shock Highlighters ($10 each) come in "Meadow," a chrome lavender, and "Vampire Skin," a multi-dimensional icy white.
-
Graphix Ink Liner ($10 each) boasts the metallic vampy red "Vampire," black with silver sparkles in "Coven," and a metallic forest green named "Forever."
-
Lux Lip Oil ($11 each) features a rich blue "Team Edward," a blackened red "Bells," and a sheer black with silver pinpoints for "Team Jacob."
-
The SOL Shimmering Dry Oil ($10) is exclusive to ColourPop's online sale, with "Like Diamonds" featuring multi-dimensional sparkles to mimic Edward's skin in the sunlight.
This collection will certainly go fast, so if you're even remotely interested, you're going to have to fight fellow fans to the checkout button. Hey, at least you'll get to relive the thrill of midnight book release parties and premiere ticket sales like it's 2008 all over again.
The ColourPop x "Twilight" line launches on ColourPop's website on January 11, 2024, at 10 a.m. PT/1 p.m. ET and will arrive on Ulta Beauty online on January 14.