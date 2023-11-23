The 2023 /Film Holiday Gift Guide: Movies & TV-Inspired Clothing, Accessories, Cosmetics, Housewares & Treats
Did you think we were done giving you ideas for your holiday shopping list? Well, strap in, because we're just getting started. This is Part 4 of the 2023 SlashFilm Holiday Gift Guide, featuring all the best clothing, accessories, cosmetics, shoes, and home gifts centered on all of your favorite films and TV shows. If you're looking for an affordable T-shirt, we've got you. If you're looking for something a bit more high fashion, we've got you too. Subtle garments? Yup. Totally obvious iconography? You betcha.
But if the last thing in the world you need is yet another piece of geek-related clothing, we've got you covered with housewares. Relive the glory days of pizza places in the '90s with a "Five Nights at Freddy's" red acrylic cup, or purchase a candle that smells like the Millennium Falcon. We've even got recommendations for enamel pins and laser-cut jewelry if that's more your thing. Or maybe you're looking for something with some instant gratification, which we've also got in the form of snacks, coffee, and other tasty treats. Did you know there's a "Friday the 13th" energy drink on the market? Well, now you do!
Dive into Part 4 of the SlashFilm Holiday Gift Guide below!
The coolest threads for all the pop culture nerds
RSVLTS
For anyone who loves movies and TV shows, RSVLTS has some of the coolest shirts around. With patterns that would make Dan Flashes blush, they've got collections of button up shirts, polos, and hoodies featuring stylish designs based on some of the most beloved characters and franchises around, all with breathable, comfortable fabrics. There's a massive roster of Disney shirts, including Marvel and "Star Wars" collections. Giant lizards get their due with "Jurassic Park" and "Godzilla" clothing lines. There are some great polos for the golf course inspired by "The Office," and Warner Bros. properties like Harry Potter, "Looney Tunes," and DC Comics have plenty to offer too. And don't forget those heroes in a half-shell, the "Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles." (Ethan Anderton)
- DC Comics
- Disney
- Godzilla
- Harry Potter
- Jurassic Park
- Looney Tunes
- Marvel
- The Office
- Star Wars
- Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles
Cakeworthy
After purging my closet in 2020, I swore that I would stop buying nothing but graphic tees and clothing covered in pop culture faves ... and then I discovered Cakeworthy and that plan went flying out the window. A relatively new brand, Cakeworthy specializes in unisex streetwear apparel, focusing on bright colors, bold prints, and pop culture. While the company tends to favor IP from the '80s and '90s, they often do limited runs with new releases or beloved classics. This holiday season, we highly recommend adding a friend til' the end to your wardrobe with the Good Guy Button-Up Dress. Since it's an all-over pattern dress, you can always wear a skirt over it, or a tucked top to break up the design – it's a versatile garment if you know how to style it! Speaking of all-over prints, their all-over Power Rangers zip-up hoodie looks like something you probably begged your parents for as a kid but never got, but now you've got adult money and can treat yourself (or your loved ones). And if by chance you've become obsessed with the Star from "Wish," they've got an ADORABLE crewneck sweater just waiting for you. (BJ Colangelo)
- Chucky – Good Guy Doll Button Up Dress
- Golden Girls – All Over Print T-Shirt
- Muppets – All Over Print T-Shirt
- Power Rangers – All Over Print Hoodie
- Scooby-Doo – Print Hoodie
- Wish – Star Crewneck Sweatshirt
- X-Men – Retro All Over Print T-Shirt
Terror Threads
For those looking to express the darker side of their cinematic tastes, Terror Threads has an outstanding collection of shirts, hoodies, and more based on some of the most horrifying movies out there. They throw it back to the holiday horror of "Silent Night, Deadly Night," and add some holiday flair to "Terrifier" with Art the Clown. Plus, there aren't many places you'll find a "Halloween 4" or "Candyman II" shirt, but they've got one. Some of our favorites are below, but you can check out more over at their website. (Ethan Anderton)
- Candyman II
- Halloween 4: The Return of Michael Myers
- Return of the Living Dead
- Silent Night, Deadly Night
- Terrifier
Last Exit to Nowhere
One of the most annoying traits of pop culture t-shirts is that the studio is always putting the logo of the movie or TV show somewhere on the design, and when it's meant to be an in-universe reference that only fans will understand, it kinda ruins the cool factor. You don't have to worry about that with the awesome shirts from Last Exit to Nowhere. They're much more subtle than your average pop culture designs, and when someone nods in approval, you'll feel satisfied with your decisions. Maybe not in life, but at least in your wardrobe. (Ethan Anderton)
- Die Hard – Now I Have a Machine Gun, Ho-Ho-Ho Sweatshirt
- Falling Down – Whammyburger
- Indiana Jones and the Temple of Doom – Club Obi-Wan
- John Wick – The Continental Hotel
- Pulp Fiction – Jack Rabbit Slims
- The Thing – Outpost #31
- This Is Spinal Tap – Polymer Records
Her Universe
Most well-known to "Star Wars" fans as the voice of Ahsoka Tano on "The Clone Wars" and "Star Wars Rebels," Ashley Eckstein is also the brains behind Her Universe, everyone's favorite fashion company for fangirls. While Her Universe has since expanded to sell unisex clothing, the feminine-forward approach to geek fashion helped Her Universe corner the market on cosplay "bounding" fashion. There are classic staples like the TARDIS-inspired "Doctor Who" retro dress, but you can also purchase a dress inspired by newer films, like the Lucy Gray Baird dress from "The Ballad of Songbirds and Snakes." If dresses aren't your thing, there are plenty of other options, like a Houndstooth coat inspired by Sylvie on "Loki," or the Scarlet Witch cutout hoodie from "WandaVision." Honestly, there are too many incredible options to choose from, but trust and believe there is something for everyone. (BJ Colangelo)
- Doctor Who – TARDIS Retro Dress
- The Hunger Games: The Ballad of Songbirds and Snakes – Lucy Dress
- Loki – Sylvie Style Houndstooth Coat
- Lord of the Rings – You Shall Not Pass Hoodie
- The Marvels – Captain Marvel Faux Leather Jacket
- Star Trek – Blue Uniform Long Sleeve T-Shirt
- Star Wars – Ahsoka Tano Lekku Hoodie
- WandaVision – Scarlet Witch Cutout Hoodie
Heroes and Villains
Heroes and Villains is on the more stylish side of pop culture gear. They're more subtle than some of the normal retailers, and they're more fashion forward than flashing logos everywhere. They've got a great mix of shirts, hoodies, pants, hats, socks, backpacks and more. They've got a great "Loki" collection with an emphasis on the retro style of the Time Variance Authority. There's a "Star Trek" collection inspired by the uniform colors. From the Spider-Man universe, there's an assembly of Daily Bugle gear. For the "Guardians of the Galaxy" fans, you can get some Ravager gear. Some of our favorites are below, but their site has so much more.
- Black Panther: Wakanda Forever – Tribal Leggings
- Guardians of the Galaxy – Retro Bomber Jacket
- Indiana Jones – Raiders of the Lost Ark Scenes Natural Tee
- Loki – TVA Retro Hoodie
- Spider-Man – Daily Bugle Black T-Shirt
- Spider-Man – Miles Morales Backpack
- Star Trek – Delta Gold Starfleet Pullover
- Star Trek – Starfleet Convertible Backpack
- Star Wars – Ahsoka Trooper 332 Company Hoodie
- Star Wars: The Clone Wars – Phoenix Squad Rolltop Backpack
- Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles – Black Sewer Lid T-Shirt
Vixen by Micheline Pitt
If you read our extensive guide to Barbie lore, then you should already be familiar with Vixen by Micheline Pitt. After working in the fashion industry for over a decade, Pitt launched her own company in 2016, and another line a year later — La Femme en Noir — with Lynh Haaga. The styles take inspiration ranging from 1950s bad girls to flirty 80s fits, and both lines have done a number of partnerships with major film studios in addition to crafting collections inspired by individual films. The Dream House Swing Dress will have you living your "Barbie" fantasy, and Sarah's "Labyrinth" Goblin Ball Gown will have you feeling like the babe with the power. Personally, I am lusting after the Miss Argentina-inspired dress from "Beetlejuice," but I'll need to invest in some teal body paint to go with it. There are also accessories to die for like the Shreck's Cat Crossbody Bag from "Batman Returns," and this is just the beginning of the endless fashion opportunities. (BJ Colangelo)
- Barbie – Dream House Swing Dress
- Batman Returns – Catwoman, Hello There Shirt
- Batman Returns – Catwoman Stitch Swing Dress
- Batman Returns – Miss Kitty Coat
- Batman Returns – Shreck's Cat Crossbody Bag
- Beetlejuice – Barbara Maitland Dress
- Beetlejuice – Dante's Inferno Sweatshirt
- Beetlejuice – Miss Argentina Dress
- IT – Pennywise Babydoll Dress
- Labyrinth – Jareth Gown with Matching Cape
- Labyrinth – Sarah Goblin Ball Gown
- Labyrinth – Sarah Vest with Matching Amber Brooch
- Trick R Treat – Candy Corn Cardigan
Barbie
"Barbie" took the world by storm earlier this year, as people flocked to theaters dressed in pink. But don't let the hype die down. Grab some of the fashions based on the looks in the movie, as well as the iconic doll line, with this assembly of clothes and accessories. The "I Am Kenough" tie-dye fleece hoodies is a must-have, as is the Kencore fanny pack. But for those who aren't part of the patriarchy, you can dress like Barbie with the black and white signature swimsuit worn by the first Barbie doll and Margot Robbie in the movie. There's also a Weird Barbie Dress-Up set, and a shirt and swim trunks combo for all the Allans out there. Take a look at the Barbie site for more! (Ethan Anderton)
- Barbie 80s Themed Neon Top
- Barbie Gingham Print Dress
- Barbie Glitter Jelly Block Heels
- Barbie Printed Plaid Skirt
- Barbie Black and White Striped Swimsuit
- Beach Allan Front Button Shirt
- Beach Allan Swim Trunks
- Beach Ken Front Button Shirt
- Hi Barbie Beach Towel
- I Am Kenough T-Shirt
- I Am Kenough Tie Dye Fleece Hoodie
- I Am Kenough Tie Dye Hat
- Kencore Fanny Pack
- Weird Barbie Dress-Up
Ted Lasso
"Ted Lasso" is one of the most delightful comedies of the past few years, and the show that finally managed to get Americans interested in soccer. Not only is this a show that captures what is so thrilling and exciting about the beautiful game, but also what is silly and funny about it. Whether you want to show your support for the best fake soccer team around, AFC Richmond, or you simply want to give someone you care about a cool new outfit, check out the official "Ted Lasso" gear. The best of these is obviously the AFC Richmond personalized jersey that you can get with your name on it so you can feel like a part of the team — complete with a show-accurate Bantr sponsor tag. You can also complete your Richmond outfit with a crest scarf, training hoodie, and track jacket. Soccer cleats and good skills aren't included. (Rafael Motamayor)
- AFC Richmond Crest Scarf
- AFC Richmond Crest Visor
- AFC Richmond Crest Unisex Crewneck Sweatshirt
- AFC Richmond Lightweight Poly Tech Full Zip Track Jacket
- AFC Richmond Puffer Jacket
- AFC Richmond Season 3 Kent Replica Jersey
- AFC Richmond Season 3 Obisanya Replica Jersey
- AFC Richmond Season 3 Rojas Replica Jersey
- AFC Richmond Season 3 Tartt Replica Jersey
- AFC Richmond Season 3 Personalized Replica Jersey
- AFC Richmond Track Jacket
- AFC Richmond Training Hoodie
Columbia's Star Wars collection
Columbia Sportswear is back with another "Star Wars" collection just in time for winter. This time, they're taking cues from Luke Skywalker's turn as a snowspeeder pilot in "The Empire Strikes Back" There's a lot of bright orange, inspired by the flight suits worn by Rebel Alliance pilots, as well as beige, the other key color in the gear sported on Hoth. Columbia makes some of the warmest coats around, so you just know the new gear is going to make the winter tolerable. There are jackets, hoodies, hats, shirts, and even cool accessories, like a Rebellion-inspired crossbody bag and some awesome ski goggles.
The collection goes on sale starting December 1 online and in select stores. Get more details over here. (Ethan Anderton)
Holiday shirts and sweaters
The weather outside is about to become frightful, so why not prepare for the worst that winter can throw at us with some movie-themed Christmas sweaters that can only be described as downright delightful? Whether your December schedule is filled with trivia nights at the bar with fellow film-obsessives, cozy holiday parties in which dressing down is not an option, or simply want to get the nerd in your life the comfiest fit possible, you'll want to check out this assortment of holiday gear. If you're looking for something seasonal, you can't go wrong spreading Christmas cheer with "Elf" or "The Nightmare Before Christmas" sweatshirts. For those looking to put a holiday spin on the classics, may we point you towards either "Jurassic Park" or "The Lord of the Rings: The Fellowship of the Ring"-themed sweaters. Get them before they're gone! (Jeremy Mathai)
- Elf – Arctic Animals Christmas Sweater-Style Crewneck Sweatshirt
- Elf – Bye Buddy, Hope You Find Your Dad Crewneck Sweatshirt
- Friends – Thanksgiving Crewneck Sweatshirt
- Jurassic Park – Holiday Sweater
- Lord of the Rings – Fellowship Silhouettes Holiday Sweater
- National Lampoon's Christmas Vacation – Illustrations Crewneck Sweatshirt
- National Lampoon's Christmas Vacation / Looney Tunes – WB 100 Crossover Crewneck Sweatshirt
- The Nightmare Before Christmas – Lock, Shock & Barrel Christmas Sweater
- Rugrats – Tommy Pickles Maccababy Holiday Sweater
- X-Men – Wolverine Holiday Sweater
Hoodies, sweatshirts and jackets
Okay, so you picked up an "I Am Kenough" hoodie from "Barbie" earlier this year and you're looking for something else to add to your collection or gift a loved one. For all the Tolkien fans out there, you would do well to check out the "Lord of the Rings" themed hoodies featuring the One Ring or the Tree of Gondor. Or maybe you prefer horror to fantasy, in which case you've got a refreshingly wide variety of choices to pick from, whether it's a hoodie themed after the latest entry in everyone's favorite alien hunter franchise, the "Predator" film "Prey," or something more twisted like the Pierce & Pierce Frosted Anorak inspired by the notorious "American Psycho" scene where Christian Bale teaches Jared Leto to better appreciate Huey Lewis & the News. Too grim for you? Not to worry, we've also got a fuzzy Sherpa hoodie modeled after Stitch from "Lilo & Stitch" and a puffy hoodie themed after "Winnie the Pooh." Basically, whether you're in the mood for something dark or something adorable, we've got you covered. (Sandy Schaefer)
- Abbott Elementary – Abbott Step Sweatshirt
- American Psycho – Pierce & Pierce Frosted Anorak
- The Exorcist – Staircase Hoodie
- Lilo & Stitch – Stitch Plush Sherpa Hoodie
- Lord of the Rings – The One Ring Fleece Hoodie
- Lord of the Rings – Tree of Gondor Hoodie
- Mad Max: Fury Road – Sweatshirt
- Prey – Zip-Up Hoodie
- Raiders of the Lost Ark – Indiana Jones Leather Jacket
- Rick and Morty – Pickle Rick Pattern Hoodie
- Space Jam – Tune Squad Hoodie
- Winnie the Pooh – Rainy Day Puffer Hoodie
- Yellowjackets Varsity Jacket
- Yellowstone Bomber Jacket
Hats on hats on hats
Movies and TV shows are full of great hats (seriously, it feels like we should talk about this way more than we do), so why not pick up one of them for yourself or a loved one this holiday season? You could go a little more old-school with a Bubba Gump Shrimp Co. hat from "Forrest Gump," or maybe get your cowboy game on with a Dutton Ranch trucker hat from "Yellowstone." Or, if not that, you could emulate Belloq from "Raiders of the Lost Ark," whose own fedora is just as cool (well, okay, almost as cool) as the iconic one worn by his nemesis, Indiana Jones. Wait, what's that you say? You're more of a beanie type? Well, never fear, we've got ones themed after Toothless from "How to Train Your Dragon" and Appa from "Avatar: The Last Airbender," for those who love themselves a cute flying fantasy creature. Or maybe pick up a Scary Teddy beanie from "The Nightmare Before Christmas" or a Freddy Fazbear Tassel from "Five Nights at Freddy's," in case you prefer to be adorable and menacing at the same time. (Sandy Schaefer)
- Avatar: The Last Airbender Appa Beanie
- The Avengers – 60th Anniversary Baseball Cap
- Five Nights at Freddy's – Freddy Fazbear Tassel Beanie
- Forrest Gump – Bubba Gump Shrimp Co. Hat
- Gravity Falls – Dipper's Trucker Hat
- Harry Potter – Chenille Wizard Hat with Tassels
- Harry Potter – Hogwarts Houses Alumni Cap
- Harry Potter – Hogwarts Houses Golden Snitch Pom Beanie
- How to Train Your Dragon – Light Fury Beanie
- How to Train Your Dragon – Toothless Beanie
- Indiana Jones – The Belloq Indiana Jones Fedora by Dorfman Pacific
- Kirby – Face Beret
- Major League – Baseball Cap
- The Nightmare Before Christmas – Scary Teddy Beanie
- One Piece – Luffy Cosplay Straw Hat
- Pokémon – Gengar 3D Ears Tassel Beanie
- The Simpsons – Homer Bush Beanie
- Sonic the Hedgehog – Tails 3D Ears Snapback Hat
- Spider-Man – Roll Down Cuff Mask Beanie Hat
- Super Mario Bros. – Luigi Baseball Cap
- Super Mario Bros. – Mario Baseball Cap
- Super Mario Bros. – Tanooki Mario 3D Ears Hat
- Wayne's World – Embroidered Hat
- Yellowstone – Dutton Ranch Trucker Hat
Bull Airs, Crocs, and more sweet kicks
There are some incredible shoes out there, and we just recently stumbled upon the custom sneakers over at Bull Airs. They take existing shoes and turn them into amazing pop culture creations. If you head over to their online shop, you'll see amazing custom sneakers like the "Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles" inspired Sewer Stompers (seen above), the vibrant "El Barto" Short Horns, and the metallic RoboLows inspired by "RoboCop." They also have some other cool gear like jackets, shirts, shorts, socks, and more. Get a look at the sneaker offerings below. (Ethan Anderton)
- Beetlejuice – Short Horns
- Barbie – Malibu Pink Short Horns
- Captain Planet – Captain Recycle Low Top Dunks
- Ghostbusters – Slimed Flight Suit High Tops
- Ghostbusters – Stay Puft Slide Sandals
- RoboCop – Robo Lows 84 Clean Version
- The Simpsons – El Barto Short Horns
- Star Wars – Jedi Luke AJ1 High Tops
- Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles – Sewer Stompers Custom AJ1 High Tops
Pop Culture Crocs
Crocs may have the ugliest shoes on the market, but it looks like their pop culture offerings are starting to get a lot more fun. Earlier this year "Shrek" Crocs (or "Shrocs") made quite a splash in the swamp, complete with Jibbitz of Shrek's nose and ears. Then, we got the fleece-lined Chewbacca Crocs in the "Star Wars" line. And for the holidays, there are "Elf" Crocs that look like Buddy the Elf's signature wardrobe from the North Pole. But don't forget that there's also Lightning McQueen Crocs out there inspired by "Cars." Ka-chow! (Ethan Anderton)
Harry Potter Reebok Collection
Accio sneakers! Reebok is releasing a new collection of shoes inspired by the Harry Potter franchise. With designs inspired the houses of Hogwarts School of Witchcraft and Wizardry, the Deathly Hallows, the ethereal Patronus charm, and Lord Voldemort himself, this line-up puts fantastical new spins on traditional Reebok styles. For my money, the best ones are those Patronus sneakers, that have glowing and reflective accents. But where are the Dementor sneakers? These go on sale on December 1, 2023, at Reebok and Amazon. (Ethan Anderton)
Wonka Converse Collection
Converse has your golden ticket to "Wonka" fashion, thanks to their new line of sneakers inspired by the origin story of the famous chocolatier from Roald Dahl's "Charlie and the Chocolate Factory." There's a pair inspired by the smooth chocolate, another fuzzy piece of orange suede footwear inspired by Oompa Loompas (not pictured above), and another with the new Wonka logo style. We also have a golden ticket All Star BB Trilliant CX sneaker, and two Chuck Taylor All Star options, one in a chocolate-drop toned swirl and another in the style of Wonka's jacket. (Ethan Anderton)
The Powerpuff Girls at Nike
This year, "The Powerpuff Girls" celebrates its 25th anniversary, and Nike is getting in on the fun by providing three different colorways of their Nike SB Dunk Low shoes. In blue, pink, and green, each of the shoes pay tribute to Bubbles, Blossom, and Buttercup. To make sure there's no doubt these are Powerpuff Girls sneakers, the characters' signature eyes are on the back of the heels. They'll be available at skate shops starting on December 14 and on the SNKRS app on December 15. (Ethan Anderton)
More Pop Culture Slippers, Sneakers, and Slides
Elsewhere, you can also get some cool character slippers inspired by "Five Nights at Freddy's," some Nickelodeon splat slide sandals, a pair of fuzzy slip-on sneakers inspired by Winnie the Pooh, and more. You'll be covered from head to toe in movies and TV. (Ethan Anderton)
- Five Nights at Freddy's – Freddy Fazbear Plush Slippers
- Jurassic Park – Slides
- Nickelodeon – Splat Logo Slides
- The Nightmare Before Christmas – Zero Plush Slippers
- Ren & Stimpy – Slide Sandals
- Scream – Ghost Face Blood Splatter Slides
- Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles – Slide Sandals
- Winnie the Pooh – Fuzzy Tigger Pooh Slip-On Sneakers
Cinematic Cosmetics
Bobbi Brown
If you or the makeup-obsessed person in your life was a kid in the '90s, chances are they (like me) begged their parents for "Bobbi Brown: Teenage Beauty," the makeup guidebook that somehow was sold at Scholastic book fairs from famed makeup artist and cosmetics line founder, Bobbi Brown. Brown revolutionized the makeup industry in the 1980s when she crafted a line of nude and neutral lipsticks, a stark contrast to the vibrant style at the time. While a number of cosmetics lines have partnered with "The Powerpuff Girls" over the years (typically with pink, green, and blue shades), Brown's new "Powerpuff Girls" makeup collaboration is inspired by the heroes of Townsville, but with her trademark, natural shades. Personally, I'm asking Santa for the Buttercup-inspired "Berry Buttercup" luxe lipstick to give my pout a Powerpuff punch. (BJ Colangelo)
ColourPop
Few cosmetics companies have done as many pop culture collaborations or inspired lines as ColourPop. A relatively new line, ColourPop arrived on the scene in 2014 with their cost-effective cosmetics in a variety of styles, growing to a must-have product during the "2016 Beauty Style" where intense eyeshadow, heavy contour, defined carved-out brows, and most importantly, matte base liquid lipsticks reigned supreme. A cruelty-free line, they've since expanded into skincare and body makeup, but those collab lines are still some of the most sought-after products. For this holiday season, ColourPop has lines inspired by everything from "High School Musical" to "Star Wars." Their collection inspired by "The Mandalorian" will undoubtedly sell out quickly, if only for that Grogu mirror. I personally own the "Legend of Korra" set, and the supershock eyeshadow pigments are to die for. You really can't go wrong here. (BJ Colangelo)
- High School Musical – Bop to the Top Cheek Lip Set
- Legend of Korra – Take on the World Eye and Lip Set
- Naruto – Naruto's Way Face and Eye Set
- Rudolph the Red-Nosed Reindeer – Deer to Me Collection
- Sailor Moon – Sailor Guardians Collection
- Star Wars – Galaxy Vibes Eye Set
- Star Wars – The Mandalorian Collection
- Winnie the Pooh – Sweet as Hunny Eye and Lip Set
Revolution Beauty
Revolution Beauty has quickly become one of the fastest-growing cosmetics companies in recent years, with their products frequently promoted by beauty bloggers and makeup influencers on TikTok. While their standard product line has plenty to lust over, it's their extensive collection of collaborations that earned them a spot in our gift guide. I first learned about the company during their "Clueless" collaboration, but most of those products have long since sold out. Fortunately, they've got makeup collections inspired by everything from "IT" to "Willy Wonka and the Chocolate Factory." If you're feeling festive, there's a Build Your Own Makeup set inspired by "Elf" and there's even a holiday "Shrek"-themed line. I want, nay, NEED, the Shrek headband for when I'm doing my skincare routine. (BJ Colangelo)
- Elf – I Heart Revolution Build Your Own Makeup Set
- Emily in Paris – Makeup Collection
- IT – Time to Float Makeup Collection
- Shrek – Makeup Collection
- Willy Wonka and the Chocolate Factory – Makeup Collection
Spectrum Brushes
There's an old adage that "a man is only as good as his tools" and while people are constantly proving that statement false ... there's a little truth to it when it comes to the world of makeup. I fought the need to use specific brushes for years thinking it was just a capitalist scheme, but then I applied contour with a fan brush and had to accept that there is a reason not all brushes are created equal. Spectrum Brushes are some of the best you can get, and their pop culture collaborations are a great way to add some fun to your daily makeup routine. Most of their brush partnerships have been with Disney, including sets based on "Cinderella," "Beauty and the Beast," and for all you adult goths, "The Nightmare Before Christmas." (BJ Colangelo)
- The Aristocats – Makeup Brush Bundle
- Beauty and the Beast – Ultimate Bundle
- Cinderella – Ultimate Bundle
- Fantasia – Makeup Bundle
- The Nightmare Before Christmas – Makeup Bundle
Smashbox
Growing up, Smashbox cosmetics was a line that I always dreamed about owning when I was finally old enough to have makeup that didn't come in one of those terrible mass-produced gift kits sold at big box retailers and purchased by grandparents (seriously, don't buy those). When I finally got my chance, my first purchase was a very On Brand decision, the "Bride of Frankenstein" shade of their Masters of Horror – Always On Cream Shadow. That shade has been sold out for months, but if you're willing to pull off orange or green shadow shades, there's a Chucky-inspired shade and a Frankenstein's monster shade still available for your holiday purchasing needs. (BJ Colangelo)
Vampyre Cosmetics
You should never judge a book by its cover, but I'd be lying if I said I haven't bought eyeshadow palettes based solely on the packaging. It was this impulse decision-making that introduced me to Vampyre Cosmetics, who fortunately have vibrant shades and easy-to-apply shadows that are as beautiful as the custom palette designs that house them. Their "Vincent Price Palette" has some seriously powerful pigments associated with spooky season, with the added effect that they glow under black light. And currently available for pre-order is their "Bill & Ted's Excellent Makeup Collection," featuring microphone-shaped lipsticks, and palettes shaped like guitars, amps, and record players. Wyld Stallyns never looked so glamorous. (BJ Colangelo)
Jewelry, earrings, necklaces, and bracelets
Reb's Rainbow Haus
Statement jewelry has been coming back in a big way, and one of the coolest small businesses making handcrafted pop culture goodies is Reb's Rainbow Haus. I first discovered the shop when looking for "Phantom of the Paradise" merchandise, and came across the shop's earrings inspired by Paul Williams' character, Swan. I quickly fell in love with the shop and continued to be impressed by the hilariously specific references made in the jewelry. "Smut Busters" earrings inspired by "The Righteous Gemstones," your fave vamps from "What We Do in the Shadows," and even Blanche the cat from "Hausu!" (BJ Colangelo)
Check out Reb's Rainbow Haus here!
Earrings
While we're talking about earrings, Hot Topic has truly stepped up its game. It's so much more than rubber tunnels or plugs with Jack Skellington's face on them, but don't worry, they still have those. If you're not willing to stretch your lobes but like the look, why not invest in a pair of Sandworm faux tunnel earrings from "Beetlejuice?" Or perhaps all you '90s kids can relive your favorite day at the Scholastic Book Fair with drop earrings decorated with covers of "Goosebumps" books like "The Haunted Mask" or "Night of the Living Dummy." (Watch the new "Goosebumps" show, while you're at it). They've also got a set of weapon earrings from "Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles" and some amazing drop earrings inspired by "Star Wars." Your pop-culture obsession doesn't have to be limited to a t-shirt! (BJ Colangelo)
- Beetlejuice – Sandworm Faux Tunnel Earrings
- Chainsaw Man – Pull Tab Front Back Earrings
- Goosebumps – The Haunted Mask Book 3D Drop Earrings
- Goosebumps – Night of the Living Dummy Book 3D Drop Earrings
- Spirited Away – Soot Sprite Plush Drop Earrings
- Star Wars – Kylo Ren Lightsaber Drop Earrings
- Star Wars – Rebel Alliance Hook Drop Earrings
- Star Wars – Yoda Lightsaber Drop Earrings
- Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles – Mix and Match Masks and Weapons Earring Set
- Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles – Stud Earring Set
Necklaces, Bracelets, Rings & More
If you're not much of an earring person, have no fear, because there are countless opportunities to honor your favorite movies and TV shows with necklaces, bracelets, rings, and other accessories. There's been a huge push from "Star Wars" as of late, with some seriously cute jewelry. The "Grogu Pram Necklace" from Hot Topic will certainly appeal to the kitschy "Baby Yoda" lover in your life, but the Star Wars X RockLove Ahsoka Tano Crystal Lightsaber Ring is an elegant ring will only be clocked as fandom merch by those in the know. If you're entering your villain era, there's always the choice to invest in some Infinity Stones bracelets, or wear Coriolanus Snow's replica brooch from "The Hunger Games." Whether it's affordable jewelry for stocking stuffers or expensive pieces you shape your entire gift giving around, this list has got you covered. (BJ Colangelo)
- Avengers: Endgame – Infinity Stones Charm Bracelet
- Avengers: Endgame – Pandora Infinity Stones Chain Bracelet
- Black Panther: Wakanda Forever – Kimoyo Beads Bracelet
- Harry Potter – Rowena Ravenclaw Diadem Necklace
- The Hunger Games: The Ballad of Songbirds and Snakes – Dean Highbottom Replica Necklace
- The Hunger Games: The Ballad of Songbirds and Snakes – Snow Replica Brooch
- The Nightmare Before Christmas – Snake Ring
- Star Wars: Ahsoka – RockLove Ahsoka Tano Crystal Lightsaber Ring
- Star Wars: The Last Jedi – Beacon Tracker Bracelet
- Star Wars: The Last Jedi – Crescent Moon Haysian Smelt Pendant Necklace
- Star Wars: The Mandalorian – Grogu Pram Necklace
- Star Wars: The Mandalorian – Silver and Black Rhodium Ring
- Star Wars: Obi-Wan Kenobi – Lightsaber Brown Bracelet
Citizen Watches
Citizen Watches make some of the best timepieces out there, and for those who want their watches to have a little pop culture flair, they have several collections worth perusing if you've got the money to spared. The "Star Wars" line has wristwatches with designs inspired by heroes, villains, and ships. Marvel's watches ensure superheroes will never be late to save the day. And the Disney line of watches are just whimsical and magical. See if you can afford a new Citizen Watch by checking out these options below. (Ethan Anderton)
Star Wars
Marvel
Disney
Backpacks, bags and wallets
No one likes bulky pockets, and we have the coolest solutions. First, the Loungefly Marvel Metallic Captain America Cosplay Mini Backpack. The Captain America logo with shiny accents will stop people in their tracks. The new Hot Topic "The Hunger Games: The Ballad of Songbirds and Snakes" Academy Crossbody Bag celebrates the film that just opened in theaters with a subtle design and slim profile. "Star Wars" fans of a certain age who had lunchboxes can recreate that awesomeness with the Loungefly "Return of the Jedi" Vintage Lunchbox Crossbody Bag. If you haven't gotten enough of "Barbie" and you want compliments galore, check out the Cakeworthy Barbie Box Purse, with a clear opening like Barbie's toy box, so you can show off your goodies. Finally, show your love for the undead with the Casper the Friendly Ghost Mini Backpack from Loungefly with the ghost trio tag and Casper comic book lining. See even more below! (Jenna Busch-Henderson)
Backpacks and Bags
- Avatar: The Way of Water – Toruk Movable Wings Mini Backpack
- Barbie – Doll Box Purse
- Beetlejuice – Tombstone Mini Backpack
- Captain America – Metallic Cosplay Mini Backpack
- Casper the Friendly Ghost – Casper Mini Backpack
- Child's Play – Chucky Good Guys Crossbody Bag
- Coraline – House Mini Backpack
- Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness – Doctor Strange Cosplay Mini Backpack
- Ghostbusters – Logo Mini Backpack
- Harry Potter – Chocolate Frog Mini Backpack
- Hocus Pocus – Emily Binx Gravestone Crossbody Bag
- House of the Dragon – House Targaryen Sigil Mini Backpack
- The Hunger Games: The Ballad of Songbirds and Snakes – Academy Crossbody Bag
- Lilo & Stitch – Sherpa Cosplay Mini Backpack
- Mickey Mouse – Vintage Watch Mini Backpack
- Powerpuff Girls – Triple Pocket Backpack
- Raiders of the Lost Ark – Mini Backpack with Coin Purse
- Star Wars: Return of the Jedi – Han Solo in Carbonite Mini Backpack
- Star Wars: Return of the Jedi – Vintage Lunchbox Crossbody Bag
- Super Mario Bros. – Bowser Shell Backpack
- Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles – Shell Backpack
- Thor – Metallic Cosplay Mini Backpack
- Thor – Mjolnir Crossbody Bag
- Trick R Treat – Sam with Lollipop Cosplay Mini Backpack
- Willy Wonka and the Chocolate Factory – Unwrapped Wonka Bar Golden Ticket Crossbody Bag
Wallets
Whether you think it's a Christmas or a Halloween movie, this is too cute to pass up. Loungefly has a "Nightmare Before Christmas" Exclusive Cameo Zip Around Wallet with a grinning jack-o'-lantern on one side and adorable versions of some of the denizens of Halloweentown on the back. If you know someone who watches "Elf" every year, Loungefly has the "Elf" 20th Anniversary Cosplay Lenticular Zip Around Wallet (there is a matching purse). It's shaped like an Etch-A-Sketch with "Santa! I know him!" on the front and adorable "Elf" cartoons as lining. Tom Hiddleston may be done as Loki, but you can keep it going with Loungefly's "Loki" TVA Multiverse Zip Around Wallet. One side has the TVA logo and tagline and the other features a TVA computer screen with the Loki variant L1130 and Miss Minutes, who also appears inside on the lining. And there are so many more! (Jenna Busch-Henderson)
- Alice in Wonderland – Cheshire Cat Cosplay Zip Around Wallet
- Avengers: Infinity War – Metallic Thanos Gauntlet Zip Around Wallet
- Coraline – Glow in the Dark Zip Around Wallet
- Doctor Strange and the Multiverse of Madness – Zip Around Wallet
- Elf – Lenticular Zip Around Wallet
- Ghostbusters – Glow Logo Zip Around Wallet
- Goosebumps – Night of the Living Dummy Book Cover Zip Around Wallet
- Harry Potter – Honeydukes Chocolate Frog Zip Around Wallet
- Jurassic Park – Life Finds a Way Card Holder
- Loki – TVA Multiverse Zip Around Wallet
- The Nightmare Before Christmas – Pumpkin Door Zip Around Wallet
- SpongeBob SquarePants – Pineapple House Accordion Wallet
- Thor – Metallic Cosplay Zip Around Wallet
- Trick R Treat – Sam Cosplay Flap Wallet
- Willy Wonka and the Chocolate Factory – Golden Ticket Bifold Wallet
- X-Men – Metallic Wolverine Zip Around Wallet
Patti Lapel
Patti Lapel is always releasing awesome new enamel pins that can adorn your backpack, jacket lapel, or just a bulletin board that's chock full of pins. We've collected some of our favorite new releases below, which include John Candy's beloved characters from "Home Alone," "National Lampoon's Vacation," and "Spaceballs." There's also a clever and heartbreaking "Neverending Story" two-in-one pin set of Atreyu and Artax connected by a chain. You know the scene. Doofy from "Scary Movie" is immortalized, and the product placement scene in "Wayne's World" gets a two-pin set. Plus, the ongoing Please Rewind series has some new Blockbuster case pins available. Check them all out at their website, and take notice of their unique shirts and hats inspired by unexpected movies. (Ethan Anderton)
- Blockbuster Video – Honey, I Shrunk the Kids
- The Cable Guy – Chip Douglas
- Home Alone – Gus Polinski
- Jaws – No Swimming
- M3GAN – I Am Titanium
- National Lampoon's Christmas Vacation – Griswold Jersey
- National Lampoon's Vegas Vacation – Nick Pappagiorgio
- National Lampoon's Vacation – Family Truckster
- National Lampoon's Vacation – Lasky
- National Lampoon's Vacation – Wally World
- The Neverending Story – Atreyu and Artax
- Saturday Night Live – Debbie Downer
- Scary Movie – Doofy
- Sideways – Miles
- Spaceballs – Barf
- The Waterboy – Captain Insano
- Wayne's World – Product Placement
Gunnar and Diff eyewear
When you're staring at screens all day long, you may want to protect your vision. That's where Gunnar comes into play, with their collection of Marvel glasses with innovative lens technology to protect all eyes from the harmful effects of digital screens. They have glasses inspired by a pair of Tony Stark's signature sunglasses from the big screen, as well as other stylish frames that take cues from Loki, Black Panther, and Spider-Man. These are incredibly cool, and if you spend a good chunk of your day looking at your computer screen like I do, you'll be pleased with their protection. Head over to the Gunnar website to see which frames you want. (Ethan Anderton)
Meanwhile, for regular sunglasses with some sci-fi flare, DIFF has a series of shades inspired by the Star Wars, Marvel, and Harry Potter franchises. The Star Wars collection has a cool set of Mandalorian frames that emulate the look of Mando's helmet and visor. Marvel's collection has a futuristic pair taking cues from "Guardians of the Galaxy." And the Harry Potter sunglasses get a little more fashionable with fantastical designs, as well as a pair of prescription glasses that look just like those that Harry Potter wears.
Housewares and Such
If you want every facet of your house to show love for your favorite movies and TV shows, then you'll probably want to pick up some of these housewares, ranging from kitchen utensils and dining ware to cookie jars and candles. There are also some waffle makers, decanter sets, aprons, tons of candles, tumblers, and so much more. My personal favorite is the "Five Nights at Freddy's" red acrylic cup, just like those old Pizza Hut cups from the dine-in locations. But there's also a Hamm piggy bank from "Toy Story," a "Beware Ogre" sign from "Shrek," and a Blockbuster Video fleece blanket. Make your house into the nerdiest house on the block! (Ethan Anderton)
Homesick Candles
You always want your home to smell good, and Homesick Candles has an outstanding collection of scents inspired by the movies and TV shows that you love. From the "Elf" 20th anniversary collection offering up sweet holiday smells to the "Star Wars" collection that whisks your nose off to a galaxy far, far away (the new Millennium Falcon candle is particularly musky), there's something for everybody here. Ever wonder what Barbie's Dreamhouse smells like? There's a candle for that! Check out the pop culture collections below and enjoy the smells! (Ethan Anderton)
Hotel Collection Star Wars Scents
Hotel Collection is known for delivering a variety of pleasing scents through diffusers, sprays, candles, and more. For the "Star Wars" fans out there who want to immerse themselves in a galaxy far, far away, they have a new collection inspired by the light side and the dark side of the Force. There are oils, candles, sprays, and reed diffusers for your home and car that are inspired by the unparalleled power of the dark side and the serenity of the Jedi. Choose wisely, and sniff constantly. Both sides offering satisfying smells, so you can't go wrong either way. (Ethan Anderton)
Corkcicle Tumblers and Cups
If you love having a drink that stays cold or hot throughout your work day, then Corkcicle tumblers and cups are calling your name. For the pop culture lovers out there, they have a variety of themed containers inspired by the likes of Marvel movies, Harry Potter, "Star Wars," and Disney. There's a little stemless wine tumbler that looks like a little Groot, a "Mandalorian" gift set with both Mando and Grogu tumblers. There's also bigger canteens and jugs for when you're extra thirsty. Drink up! (Ethan Anderton)
- Guardians of the Galaxy – Groot Stemless
- Harry Potter – Gift Set
- Harry Potter – Hedwig Stemless
- Iron Man – Coffee Mug
- Lilo & Stitch – Lilo Tumbler
- Lilo & Stitch – Stitch Stemless
- Spider-Man – Sport Jug
- Star Wars – Ahsoka Sport Canteen
- Star Wars – Grogu Stemless
- Star Wars – The Mandalorian Gift Set
- Toy Story – Buzz Lightyear Tumbler
- Toy Story – Woody Tumbler
Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles Blendjet
Don't get stuck somewhere without a reliable blender to make delicious juices, smoothies, and shakes. For those who are into healthy living with protein shakes or just want to make a sweet treat on the go, the Blendjet is a portable option that doesn't take up much space. It's chargeable, self-cleaning, and packs as much power as a big blender. What's even better is that they a few special pop culture options. Blendjet has "Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles" and "Toy Story" themed devices to spice up your kitchen appliance. What are you waiting for? (Ethan Anderton)
Hedley & Bennett Star Wars Collection
Hedley & Bennett is one of the most trusted names in kitchenware, especially when it comes to aprons, knives, and linens. For the "Star Wars" fan out there, they have a collection of high-quality, durable aprons, sharp knives, and stylish towels that are designed for the best chefs in the world. Because of that, they're a little more pricey than you might expect, but the quality is noticeable. Below are some of the options available, but you can see the entire collection right here. (Ethan Anderton)
- Beskar Knives
- Beskar Gray Towels
- Grogu Apron
- Hyperspace Towels
- Luke Skywalker Apron
- The Mandalorian Apron
Everything Else
Here's an assortment of goods with a little bit of everything. From that red acrylic cup for "Five Nights at Freddy's" to a classy "GoodFellas" decanter set, there are plenty of drinking options. Maybe you need some "Hocus Pocus" and Honeydukes storage jars. How about Mr. Salt, Mrs. Pepper, and Paprika shakers from the old "Blue's Clues" series? Maybe a "Star Wars" Death Star waffle maker or a "One Piece" treasure chest cookie jar? There's no reason not to decorate your home and kitchen with your nerdiest tendencies. (Ethan Anderton)
- Blockbuster Video – Fleece Throw Blanket
- Blue's Clues – Mr. Salt, Mrs. Pepper, and Paprika Shaker Set
- Elf – Parawood Circo Cheese Cutting Board and Tools Set
- Five Nights at Freddy's – Red Acrylic Cup
- Five Nights at Freddy's – Pizza Box Night Light
- GoodFellas – Decanter Set
- Harry Potter – Chocolate Frog Figural Candle
- Harry Potter – Golden Egg Candle
- Harry Potter – Golden Snitch Figural Candle
- Harry Potter – Hogwarts Castle Cake Pan
- Harry Potter – Honeydukes Glass Storage Jar
- Harry Potter – Snitch Ice Ball Mold and Glass Set
- Harry Potter – Wand Jewelry Tree
- The Haunted Mansion – Grandfather Clock Resin Table Clock
- Hocus Pocus – Storage Jars
- Howl's Moving Castle – Calcifer Spatula
- Indiana Jones – Boulder and Idol Salt and Pepper Shakers
- Jurassic Park – Grilled Cheese Maker
- The Nightmare Before Christmas – Deadly Nightshade Candle
- The Nightmare Before Christmas – Halloween and Christmas Door Salt and Pepper Shakers
- The Nightmare Before Christmas – Town Hall Cookie Jar
- One Piece – Treasure Chest Cookie Jar
- Shrek – Beware Ogre Replica Sign
- Spirited Away – Bento Box
- Star Wars – Death Star Waffle Maker
- Toy Story – Hamm Coin Bank
- Winnie the Pooh – Tigger Candy Bowl
- Yellowstone – Decanter Set
Food and drinks for all the geeks
Finally, after all this scrolling, you're probably hungry. Thankfully, we found some cool food and drink options out there for those who like to literally watch what they eat. Get it? Because of movies and TV? You get it. You can have biscuits with the boss thanks to official "Ted Lasso" shortbread cookies, enjoy the four major food groups of elves with official "Elf" snacks like maple syrup flavored Goldfish cookies and Swirly Twirly Gumdrops from Brach's. For the slasher fans, G-Fuel has a trio of energy drinks inspired by Chucky, Jason Voorhees, and Freddy Krueger. Plus, for those late holiday nights, there's a huge variety of coffee flavors inspired by "Star Wars," "Blue Beetle," "Loki," and more. Quench your thirst and curb your appetite! (Ethan Anderton)
Coffee, coffee, coffee!
Do you just have plain coffee everyday? Why do that when you can have an endless variety of flavors featuring the characters of film and television. Bones Coffee has flavors inspired by "Loki," Spider-Man, and "The Nightmare Before Christmas," and they also have a trio of Indiana Jones flavors. Joffrey's has a pair of "Star Wars" coffee varieties, and Central Perk is brewing up "Friends" roasts. Meanwhile, Comics on Coffee has DC Comics covered, including a "Blue Beetle" Horchata flavor. Which will you try? (Ethan Anderton)
- Batman – Joker Blueberry Blast (Comics on Coffee)
- Blue Beetle – Horchata Coffee (Comics on Coffee)
- Disney 100 Bend Coffee (Joffrey's)
- The Flash – Central City Spiced Rum (Comics on Coffee)
- Friends – Central Perk Coffee Varieties
- Green Lantern – Irish Cream (Comics on Coffee)
- Haunted Mansion – Bones Coffee Brownie from Beyond Flavored Coffee
- Indiana Jones – Bones Coffee Crusader's Cup Flavored Coffee
- Indiana Jones – Bones Coffee Daring Delight Flavored Coffee
- Indiana Jones – Bones Coffee Toffee Treasure Flavored Coffee
- Lord of the Rings – The Baggins Blend (Comics on Coffee)
- Loki – Bones Coffee Key Lime Chaos Flavored Coffee
- Nightmare Before Christmas – Bones Coffee Collector's Box
- Spider-Man – Bones Coffee Webslinger: Crispy Marshmallow Treats Flavored Coffee
- Star Wars – The Mandalorian Up to Snow Good Brew (Joffrey's)
- Star Wars – The Mandalorian Precious Cargo Blend (Joffrey's)
Mackenzie Limited Treats
Mackenzie Limited has a deal with Warner Bros. for some cool treats inspired by the Harry Potter franchise, the 20th anniversary of the holiday favorite "Elf," and the hit series "Ted Lasso." Get a whole gingerbread train of the Hogwarts Express or the Polar Express, enjoy some biscuits just like Ted Lasso makes, or maybe have some ice cream flavors inspired by the series. Yum! (Ethan Anderton)
- Elf – Gingerbread Sleigh
- Harry Potter – Cookie Collection
- Harry Potter – Gingerbread Hogwarts Express Train
- The Polar Express – Gingerbread Train
- Ted Lasso – Biscuits with the Boss Shortbread Cookies
- Ted Lasso – Ice Cream Collection
G-Fuel Energy Drinks
G-Fuel has a huge line of energy drinks, and some of them are inspired by the movies and TV shows you love. There's a new slasher series inspired by some iconic killers of the big screen and some anime energy. They're zero sugar, and the flavors are pretty tasty. Check them out! (Ethan Anderton)
- aDrive – Shiny Splash (Blueberry Lemon)
- Chucky – Good Guys (Tropical Blood Orange)
- Dragonball Z – Kamehameha (Strawberry Lychee)
- Friday the 13th – Hack N Slash (Citrus Fruit Punch)
- Naruto – Sage Mode (Pomelo White Peach)
- Nightmare on Elm Street – Dream Demon (Tart Fruit Punch)
Elf Candy and Snacks
There's a batch of treats inspired by the 20th anniversary of "Elf," including several maple syrup flavored options. The best of the batch is easily the Maple Syrup Goldfish Grahams from Pepperidge Farm, but the Swirly Twirly Gumdrops from Brach's are pretty tasty too. Seek them out in the seasonal candy sections in stores, or try to grab them online while you can. (Ethan Anderton)
- Brach's Candy Cane Forest Mellowcreme Candy
- Brach's Candy Canes
- Brach's Swirly Twirly Gumdrops
- Pass the Syrup Maple Flavored Candy
- Pepperidge Farm Maple Syrup Goldfish Grahams
Harry Potter Snitch Chocolate Bomb
Williams Sonoma has a special hot chocolate bomb that's shaped like a Golden Snitch from Harry Potter. It's filled with hot cocoa mix and fluffy marshmallows. We're a bit bummed that it's not butterbeer flavored, but we're always down for some hot chocolate. (Ethan Anderton)
Five Nights at Freddy's Soda
Over at FYE, they've got two special "Five Nights at Freddy's" soda flavors. There's Fizzy Faz Roxie Cola and Fizzy Faz Glamrock Orange Soda. Those are pretty basic flavors, so it's probably just a fun label slapped on generic soda, but for the longtime fan of the video game franchise turned box office sensation, this will be a sweet sip. (Ethan Anderton)