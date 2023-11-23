The 2023 /Film Holiday Gift Guide: Movies & TV-Inspired Clothing, Accessories, Cosmetics, Housewares & Treats

RSVLTS

For anyone who loves movies and TV shows, RSVLTS has some of the coolest shirts around. With patterns that would make Dan Flashes blush, they've got collections of button up shirts, polos, and hoodies featuring stylish designs based on some of the most beloved characters and franchises around, all with breathable, comfortable fabrics. There's a massive roster of Disney shirts, including Marvel and "Star Wars" collections. Giant lizards get their due with "Jurassic Park" and "Godzilla" clothing lines. There are some great polos for the golf course inspired by "The Office," and Warner Bros. properties like Harry Potter, "Looney Tunes," and DC Comics have plenty to offer too. And don't forget those heroes in a half-shell, the "Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles." (Ethan Anderton)

Cakeworthy

After purging my closet in 2020, I swore that I would stop buying nothing but graphic tees and clothing covered in pop culture faves ... and then I discovered Cakeworthy and that plan went flying out the window. A relatively new brand, Cakeworthy specializes in unisex streetwear apparel, focusing on bright colors, bold prints, and pop culture. While the company tends to favor IP from the '80s and '90s, they often do limited runs with new releases or beloved classics. This holiday season, we highly recommend adding a friend til' the end to your wardrobe with the Good Guy Button-Up Dress. Since it's an all-over pattern dress, you can always wear a skirt over it, or a tucked top to break up the design – it's a versatile garment if you know how to style it! Speaking of all-over prints, their all-over Power Rangers zip-up hoodie looks like something you probably begged your parents for as a kid but never got, but now you've got adult money and can treat yourself (or your loved ones). And if by chance you've become obsessed with the Star from "Wish," they've got an ADORABLE crewneck sweater just waiting for you. (BJ Colangelo)

Terror Threads

For those looking to express the darker side of their cinematic tastes, Terror Threads has an outstanding collection of shirts, hoodies, and more based on some of the most horrifying movies out there. They throw it back to the holiday horror of "Silent Night, Deadly Night," and add some holiday flair to "Terrifier" with Art the Clown. Plus, there aren't many places you'll find a "Halloween 4" or "Candyman II" shirt, but they've got one. Some of our favorites are below, but you can check out more over at their website. (Ethan Anderton)

Last Exit to Nowhere

One of the most annoying traits of pop culture t-shirts is that the studio is always putting the logo of the movie or TV show somewhere on the design, and when it's meant to be an in-universe reference that only fans will understand, it kinda ruins the cool factor. You don't have to worry about that with the awesome shirts from Last Exit to Nowhere. They're much more subtle than your average pop culture designs, and when someone nods in approval, you'll feel satisfied with your decisions. Maybe not in life, but at least in your wardrobe. (Ethan Anderton)

Her Universe

Most well-known to "Star Wars" fans as the voice of Ahsoka Tano on "The Clone Wars" and "Star Wars Rebels," Ashley Eckstein is also the brains behind Her Universe, everyone's favorite fashion company for fangirls. While Her Universe has since expanded to sell unisex clothing, the feminine-forward approach to geek fashion helped Her Universe corner the market on cosplay "bounding" fashion. There are classic staples like the TARDIS-inspired "Doctor Who" retro dress, but you can also purchase a dress inspired by newer films, like the Lucy Gray Baird dress from "The Ballad of Songbirds and Snakes." If dresses aren't your thing, there are plenty of other options, like a Houndstooth coat inspired by Sylvie on "Loki," or the Scarlet Witch cutout hoodie from "WandaVision." Honestly, there are too many incredible options to choose from, but trust and believe there is something for everyone. (BJ Colangelo)

Heroes and Villains

Heroes and Villains is on the more stylish side of pop culture gear. They're more subtle than some of the normal retailers, and they're more fashion forward than flashing logos everywhere. They've got a great mix of shirts, hoodies, pants, hats, socks, backpacks and more. They've got a great "Loki" collection with an emphasis on the retro style of the Time Variance Authority. There's a "Star Trek" collection inspired by the uniform colors. From the Spider-Man universe, there's an assembly of Daily Bugle gear. For the "Guardians of the Galaxy" fans, you can get some Ravager gear. Some of our favorites are below, but their site has so much more.





Vixen by Micheline Pitt

If you read our extensive guide to Barbie lore, then you should already be familiar with Vixen by Micheline Pitt. After working in the fashion industry for over a decade, Pitt launched her own company in 2016, and another line a year later — La Femme en Noir — with Lynh Haaga. The styles take inspiration ranging from 1950s bad girls to flirty 80s fits, and both lines have done a number of partnerships with major film studios in addition to crafting collections inspired by individual films. The Dream House Swing Dress will have you living your "Barbie" fantasy, and Sarah's "Labyrinth" Goblin Ball Gown will have you feeling like the babe with the power. Personally, I am lusting after the Miss Argentina-inspired dress from "Beetlejuice," but I'll need to invest in some teal body paint to go with it. There are also accessories to die for like the Shreck's Cat Crossbody Bag from "Batman Returns," and this is just the beginning of the endless fashion opportunities. (BJ Colangelo)