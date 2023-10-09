Goosebumps Review: Viewers Beware, You're In For A (Very Fun And Nostalgic) Scare

If you're a horror fan of a certain age, R.L. Stine's "Goosebumps" books and the subsequent YTV television series were formative to your monster kid upbringing. Whether it was thirsting after the new cover illustrated by Tim Jacobus at the Scholastic Book Fair or rushing to get your homework done to be able to watch the newest episode on TV, "Goosebumps" was and continues to be a seminal gateway to the world of all things spooky and scary for young audiences. In 2015, a "Goosebumps" film by Rob Letterman was released featuring Jack Black as a fictionalized version of Stine whose monstrous musings manifest in our real world, and the film performed well enough at the box office to justify a Halloween-themed sequel three years later.

The film and TV series are both loads of fun with plenty of silly scares, but neither live-action adaptation has been able to truly capture the genuine terror found in many of Stine's books. Fortunately, that's now changing with the new "Goosebumps" series from Nicholas Stoller ("The Muppets") and Rob Letterman ("Pokémon Detective Pikachu"). A collaboration between Disney Branded Television and Sony Pictures Television, the new "Goosebumps" series is not an anthology show, but instead pulls from elements of popular books like "Say Cheese and Die!," "The Haunted Mask," "The Cuckoo Clock of Doom," "Go Eat Worms!" and "Night of the Living Dummy" to create a new tale of horror plaguing a small community.

31 years after the release of R.L. Stine's first "Goosebumps" novel, the new "Goosebumps" horror-comedy series finally delivers a live-action adaptation that successfully exists in the balance between fun and fright.