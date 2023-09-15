The New Goosebumps Show Looks Like They're Finally Getting The Books Right

One of the many shameful losses during the (not so) great Disney+ purge of 2023 was "Just Beyond," the anthology series based on R.L. Stine's graphic novel property of the same name. Created by Seth Grahame-Smith ("Abraham Lincoln: Vampire Hunter"), the genre-blending show is probably the closest anyone's come to creating a worthy tween-friendly successor to "The Twilight Zone," complete with its dark satire and profound mediation on topics such as love, loss, and mortality.

"Just Beyond" might have also made for a nice companion piece to the streamer's incoming "Goosebumps," itself the latest screen adaptation of Stine's mega-popular "spoopy" book series. Having previously been adapted as a live-action TV series that ran from 1995 to 1998, the property made the leap to the big screen with the 2015 "Goosebumps" film, which was followed by a sequel three years later.

Both iterations of the franchise have their merits. The '90s show did an admirable job balancing its scares with laughs like Stine's novels, whereas the 2015 film added the inventive meta-twist of casting Jack Black as a fictional version of Stine whose creepy creations literally manifest themselves in the real world unless he writes them down. The only problem? Neither of them is what you would call legitimately frightening, unlike Stine's books.

This is where the Disney+ series comes in. As you see from the show's trailer embedded below, Disney's "Goosebumps" seems to be leaning heavier on the horror aspect of the franchise, from its ominous color palette to a story that involves the vengeful ghost of a dead teenager hunting down the high schoolers whose parents were somehow connected to their untimely demise. So, basically, it's "A Nightmare on Elm Street" but with more humor and nothing too inappropriate for the whole family to watch.