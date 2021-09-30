Just Beyond Trailer: R.L. Stine Heads To Disney+

The work of Mr. R.L. Stine was a huge deal to me when I was growing up. I became a horror junkie at an early age, and while Stephen King was my main fix, I always enjoyed the easier-to-digest horrors of R.L. Stine's "Goosebumps" series, which were pretty darn dark for kids books. Stine has remained relevant for decades, but he seems to be experiencing something of a revival right now thanks to things like "Fear Street." I imagine people were be angling to give more Stine adaptations the green light now, but before that happens, we'll have the Disney+ series "Just Beyond." Here's the synopsis:

Inspired by the writings of R.L. Stine, "Just Beyond" is an eight-episode anthology series that tells astonishing and thought-provoking stories of a reality just beyond the one we know. Each episode introduces viewers to a new cast of characters who must go on a surprising journey of self-discovery in a supernatural world of witches, aliens, ghosts and parallel universes.

All episodes of "Just Beyond" will debut Wednesday, October 13, 2021, as a part of Hallowstream on Disney+.