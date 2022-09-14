Mike Flanagan Rewrote The Rules Of Horror For The Haunting Of Bly Manor

The major haunting within Bly Manor can be traced back to Viola (Kate Siegel), who didn't wish to relinquish control of the manor — even in death. Driven by an iron will and the need to find her estranged daughter, Viola haunts the house and drags anyone who interrupts her to the lake. Here, the haunting is caused by an individual's emotional state at the time of their death, extending to the world of the living.

Flanagan uses the example of Hannah's (T'Nia Miller) death to explain how hauntings evolve with time. "If you die on the grounds of Bly Manor, the first thing that happens is you go through a period of intense denial... and that's where we have Hannah," he tells the outlet. Since Hannah is not consciously aware that she's dead, she dreams up conversations with the living and carries on normally for some time. After her memories start getting muddled, she then reckons with the truth of her existence as a ghost who also haunts Bly Manor.

"Bly Manor" situates hauntings as a never-ending cycle of grief — especially considering Dani's (Victoria Pedretti) sacrifice. In the series finale, Dani allows Viola to possess her to save Flora, freeing every trapped ghost and becoming the Lady of the Lake. This action kick-starts a new cycle of hauntings. While Dani is now trapped as a ghost for eternity and will slowly lose her identity, her absence will haunt the living. Flanagan's hauntings in "Bly Manor" are intensely personal, fueled by loss in varying shades. He effectively subverts horror's traditional hauntings, often products of narrative convenience.