The Big Difference Between Midnight Mass And The Midnight Club, According To Mike Flanagan

Writer/director Mike Flanagan has firmly established himself as Netflix's king of thoughtful, slow-burn horror. The relationship began with Flanagan's 2016 movie "Before I Wake," and continued with his 2017 adaptation of the Stephen King novel "Gerald's Game." But things really kicked off in 2018 with the arrival of "The Haunting of Hill House," a series that was (very) loosely based on the Shirley Jackson book of the same name. This was followed by "The Haunting of Bly Manor," and Flanagan has another house-themed horror adaptation coming soon: "The Fall of the House of Usher."

But first up is "The Midnight Club," a series aimed at slightly younger audiences. It's based on the book of the same name by Christopher Pike, the author responsible for a large collection of gripping horror novels aimed at young adults. If you spent your pre-teen years reading "Goosebumps" books, there's a good chance you graduated to Christopher Pike novels when you were ready for something a little more mature.

Pike's faith in teenagers' ability to handle dark subject matter is being carried over to the Netflix adaptation of "The Midnight Club." Like the book, the show is about a group of terminally ill teens living in a hospice, who sneak out of their rooms at night to meet up and share scary stories. As Flanagan explained to Empire:

"One of the big things we assumed was that the younger viewers could handle scares ... [Pike's] work was hugely formative for me. He wrote some pretty advanced stuff for his younger readers, and it was not at all uncommon for his teenage characters to die, pretty shockingly. His books were full of things I found really exciting and thrilling and dark. So I became a bit of an addict."