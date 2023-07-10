Greta Gerwig's Barbie Is Banned In Vietnam Over Child-Like Map Drawing

Who could've foreseen Greta Gerwig's "Barbie" becoming the most politically controversial film of 2023? Okay, so it's not quite that, but it has joined Pakistani filmmaker Saim Sadiq's milestone queer drama "Joyland" on the list of recent films to face bans in certain parts of the world due to its content.

Has Gerwig's much-hyped adaptation of the iconic Mattel, Inc. doll and multimedia franchise landed itself in hot water over Ryan Gosling's Ken and his customized underwear? Or have certain conservative clowns picked up on the subtext of the scene in the "Barbie" trailers where Kate McKinnon's Weird Barbie implores Margot Robbie's Barbara Millicent Roberts to strap on a pair of Birkenstocks and journey to the real world to deal with her sudden existential crisis? No, it's another (albeit related) moment in the trailers that's caused a stir: a shot revealing the "Real World Map" that McKinnon's character provides to Robbie's Barbie to help her on her personal odyssey.

This map, which you can see in the below image, is about as accurate a representation of our planet's geography as Wes Anderson's "The Life Aquatic with Steve Zissou" is as a portrayal of deep-sea life. (Clearly, Gerwig and her production team should've consulted Cartographer Barbie on the matter.) Nevertheless, its depiction of the Asian continent has resulted in the film being banned in Vietnam. I'll leave it to Variety to explain the situation: