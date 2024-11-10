The 10 Best Female Mortal Kombat Characters, Ranked By Strength

This post contains spoilers for "Mortal Kombat" lore.

When Mortal Kombat was released in 1992, there was a sole female fighter among the game's limited roster: Special Forces agent Sonya Blade, who doggedly pursued her archnemesis Kano and ended up on a quest that dragged her to the ends of the Earth and beyond (the Outworld, to be precise). As the mega-popular fighting game expanded into an ever-popular franchise (including multiple movies), more female combatants, both playable and non-playable, were added to Mortal Kombat lore, which is something of a beast in itself.

The age-old debate about which Mortal Kombat female character is the strongest is tricky, since this is a video game franchise that keeps releasing new titles, the very definition of strength keeps shifting, and playable versions of characters undergo markedly different power scaling than what their lore assigns to them. For instance, someone like Khameleon has reason to be considered strong due to her lore ties with Reptile, but as a playable character, she's middling when compared to other Kameos (although still insanely cracked in hyperspecific scenarios).

For this ranking, I will lean heavily towards in-game lore to determine the strongest female Mortal Kombat characters, although it goes without saying that strength manifests in different ways and translates to incomparable movesets (the set of moves a character can perform) for playable characters whose fighting styles have morphed over time. While some possess brute strength, others have accumulated immense power with the progress of their in-game storylines — something that might or might not have translated into their movesets. I would have loved to include combatants like Frost or Skarlet, but characters in this vein are limited either by the fact that they're minor antagonists (hence, reducing their narrative possibility to win fights) or have negligible screen time, which prevents us from gauging their true potential, despite the game's lore highlighting their strength in passing. And if you're a fan who liked the most recent feature film, be sure to check out this article of other films you should watch if you enjoyed 2021's "Mortal Kombat."