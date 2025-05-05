The Last Of Us Season 2 Improves Dina & Ellie's Romance In One Key Way Over The Game

Warning: This article contains spoilers for "The Last of Us" season 2 and the video game "The Last of Us: Part II."

Both seasons of "The Last of Us" have been caught between a rock and a hard place. The show is forced to balance the desires of fans who merely wanted a direct 1:1 recreation of every single cutscene from the acclaimed video game ... versus the rest of us who actually wanted a proper adaptation of the story, changes and all. As I laid out in my review of season 2 for /Film, the series remains at its best when it remembers to follow that latter approach. For my money, showrunners Neil Druckmann and Craig Mazin make this entire venture worthwhile when they're making bold choices such as inventing entire characters out of nowhere, expanding certain storylines beyond the scope of the source material, and especially taking gambles on antagonists like Abby (Kaitlyn Dever) to account for the storytelling needs of a completely different medium.

The next round of social media discourse, for better or worse, will likely revolve around the relationship between Bella Ramsey's Ellie and Isabela Merced's Dina. Gamers will remember how, even before Joel ends up on the wrong end of a golf club, their video game counterparts consummate their feelings for one another while holed up in a stash house as a blizzard rages outside. The two friends-turned-lovers share a rather touching moment together (no, not just that kind of touching, you perverts) where they get to be innocent teens, for a change: smoking weed, comparing scars, and flirting as if the zombie apocalypse hasn't happened.

While much of "The Last of Us" season 2 has followed the sequel game fairly faithfully thus far, including their big kiss at the community dance, one crucial part of Dina and Ellie's dynamic has undergone a bit of an adjustment. The show skips over the obvious moment of sexual tension in their tent on the way to Seattle during episode 3, choosing instead to feature an intimacy scene at the very end of episode 4. Here's why this change makes for a better journey for both characters.

