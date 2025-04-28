The Last Of Us: What Is The Washington Liberation Front?

This post contains spoilers for "The Last of Us" season 2, episode 3, and some information from "The Last of Us Part II" video game.

Season 1 of "The Last of Us" was all about finding a new place in a world that was clutching to an older time. Wrecked by the Cordyceps virus, we got a ground-level view of just what civilization looked like, with small pockets of wanderers trying to make it through this mushroom-grown nightmare. Now, in season 2, the mission of vengeance that Ellie (Bella Ramsey) finds herself on has opened the gates of Jackson and sent her back into the wild to find Abby (Kaitlyn Dever), who was last seen practicing her golf swing on Joel (Pedro Pascal) in a scene that delivered pure pit-of-your-stomach horror.

Thankfully, courtesy of a keen-eyed Dina (Isabela Merced), Ellie knows that the top name of her kill list belongs to the WLF, a mysterious group that could spell danger for our hero and stop her from accomplishing her mission. But just what is the WLF? How many members are there? Is Ellie the only looming threat for this mysterious group, and who leads the pack of the unknown organization? To break it all down, here's everything you need to know about one of the biggest threats in "The Last of Us" season 2 and the cold-blooded leader of them all who has a vendetta against another warring coalition.