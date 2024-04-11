Here's What The Fallout TV Series Doesn't Tell You About The Vaults

The "Fallout" video games (and now the TV show) are unique among stories set in the post-apocalypse for their grim comedy. Granted, you wouldn't notice at first glance. The franchise's wasteland is home to plenty of horrors like radroaches, radaxolotls with fingers for teeth, and the fearful deathclaw, while the "Fallout" TV adaptation is all about themes of privilege, prejudice, and inequality.

"Fallout," in other words, is not strictly a post-apocalyptic comedy like "Zombieland" and not exactly a hang-out story like "Zom 100: Bucket List Of The Dead." Still, there is plenty of joy to be found within its universe — as long as you live in a vault.

Vaults are as quintessential to the world of "Fallout" as ghouls or Power Armor. It is where you start each and every one of the main games, as well as the last safe haven on Earth before the nukes obliterated the surface. They are a paradise in the apocalypse, keeping people free of radiation and safe from the monsters roaming the wasteland. Plus, they have a pretty cool mascot, too!

Of course, that is only part of it. Like everything else when it comes to "Fallout," there is a lot more underneath the surface (no pun intended) and plenty that the games and show don't tell you.