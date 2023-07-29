Zom 100: Bucket List Of The Dead Is A Painfully Relatable And Hilarious Zombie Anime

(Welcome to Ani-time Ani-where, a regular column dedicated to helping the uninitiated understand and appreciate the world of anime.)

The purpose of this column has always been to highlight anime that newcomers could jump into without prior knowledge of the medium, shows that hopefully act as a gateway to a medium full of incredible possibilities. Recently, I've been trying to avoid brand-new shows, and instead focus on shining a light on older classics and relatively more modern but still underseen anime — basically, shows that you don't hear about trending on social media.

That being said, a brand new show comes along sometimes and surpasses anticipations and expectations to deliver a viewing experience so unique and thrilling I am left with no choice but to immediately write about it in the hopes that everyone catches up before the season ends. That is the case with this month's anime: "Zom 100: Bucket List of the Dead."

This is possibly the most painfully relatable anime ever made, a show that speaks to anyone who has been a wage slave to a dead-end job that makes them miserable. That is how we meet protagonist Akira, who sees his dream of working for a production company crushed by the realization they are a black company that exploits its employees. In just three years, the cheerful and hopeful Akira turns into a zombie who lives to work and little else.

Imagine his surprise, then, when he wakes up one day and there's an honest-to-god zombie apocalypse happening all over Japan. Rather than panic, Akira has one thought, "I don't have to go to work anymore." From there, "Zom 100" evolves into a hilarious zombie story that has a lot to say about modern work culture.