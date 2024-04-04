Fallout's Jonathan Nolan Wanted To Avoid One Major Post-Apocalyptic Trope

There is a lot to love about the "Fallout" video game franchise. The series' retrofuturist, post-apocalyptic world combines bizarre elements to meld together hope and despair, where the ruins of a bygone era give way to the promise of a better future. "Fallout" has always been darkly comedic, where the humor shines through even in the bleakest moments of a society adjusting to its post-war status, where survival demands a certain degree of brutality. Showrunners Geneva Robertson-Dworet and Graham Wagner, along with series creators Lisa Joy and Jonathan Nolan, deeply understand this essential aspect of "Fallout," which they have gone on to painstakingly recreate in their upcoming television adaptation of the video game franchise.

The "Fallout" TV series is not a recreation of any of the franchise's video game titles, but a story set in the same world that benefits from the rich, intriguing lore of the source material. The Prime Video show will hone in on the aftermath of an apocalyptic nuclear event, where the wastelands of Los Angeles prove to be hostile and unpredictable for individuals eager to venture out into a world on the cusp of change. Jonathan Nolan spoke to The Hollywood Reporter about this highly-anticipated series, explaining how it was crucial to capture the "hybrid of dark, mythic and violent but also funny, satirical" strains of the franchise to craft an original tale that builds itself on the hyper-specific post-apocalyptic ethos of the "Fallout" games.

While almost all post-apocalyptic stories are characteristically bleak, Nolan wanted to stay true to the "hybrid" tone of "Fallout" that frequently mixes dark humor and satire with resigned desolation, subverting established genre tropes in the process.