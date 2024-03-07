The Fallout TV Show Trailer Makes The Apocalypse Funny And Weird

Just like superhero movies, the post-apocalypse is kind of overdone. Given our current dystopian landscape, it makes sense that Hollywood has quickly embraced the post-apocalypse, delivering wave after wave of dour, grim movies that sell a rather depressing view of the future — not without reason, of course.

After a while, however, post-apocalyptic movies — zombie or otherwise — become too close to home to feel fun at all. "Mad Max: Fury Road" managed to overcome some of this by focusing on its high-octane, dangerous stunts that gave everyone anxiety. But after the huge success of "The Last of Us," we're risking seeing hopelessness and human horror become the end-all-be-all of post-apocalyptic stories. Or at least we would be if it wasn't for "Fallout."

The TV adaptation of the beloved games by Bethesda Game Studios promise to continue the trend of successful TV adaptations of video games by doing two things: not adapt any game directly but instead place an original story in the canon world of the games, and capture the cuckoo bananas post-apocalyptic fun of the originals.

The latest trailer is all about this juxtaposition (you can watch the first trailer here), as we are introduced to a world that is incredibly bleak and violent but also stupidly fun. What else is one to do but laugh in the face of nuclear armageddon?