The Fallout TV Series Trailer Welcomes You To This Radiated Planet Called Earth

Grab your Wazer Wifle and your emergency stash of RadAway, because it's time to head out into the Wasteland of Prime Video's "Fallout" TV series. Based on the long-running video game franchise of the same name, "Fallout" is set in the post-apocalyptic landscape of what used to be America, but has since been reduced to rubble and toxic waste by nuclear war. Set in the year 2296, more than two centuries after the bombs dropped, the TV adaptation of "Fallout" was developed by Jonathan Nolan and Lisa Joy, the creative team behind HBO's "Westworld."

The first teaser trailer for "Fallout" has debuted during a panel at CCXP 2023. Dialogue is minimal, but the vibes more than make up for that, with the teaser highlighting many hallmarks of the games: the snazzy blue-and-yellow jumpsuits worn by surviving humans in the vaults, the noseless features of The Ghoul (played by Walton Goggins, and therefore doomed to be nicknamed Walton Ghoulgins), the heavy-duty army of the Brotherhood of Steel — and, of course, some lovely mushroom clouds. Check out the trailer above!