The Fallout TV Series Trailer Welcomes You To This Radiated Planet Called Earth
Grab your Wazer Wifle and your emergency stash of RadAway, because it's time to head out into the Wasteland of Prime Video's "Fallout" TV series. Based on the long-running video game franchise of the same name, "Fallout" is set in the post-apocalyptic landscape of what used to be America, but has since been reduced to rubble and toxic waste by nuclear war. Set in the year 2296, more than two centuries after the bombs dropped, the TV adaptation of "Fallout" was developed by Jonathan Nolan and Lisa Joy, the creative team behind HBO's "Westworld."
The first teaser trailer for "Fallout" has debuted during a panel at CCXP 2023. Dialogue is minimal, but the vibes more than make up for that, with the teaser highlighting many hallmarks of the games: the snazzy blue-and-yellow jumpsuits worn by surviving humans in the vaults, the noseless features of The Ghoul (played by Walton Goggins, and therefore doomed to be nicknamed Walton Ghoulgins), the heavy-duty army of the Brotherhood of Steel — and, of course, some lovely mushroom clouds. Check out the trailer above!
Meet the survivors
The "Fallout" games have different storylines and settings, but they're united by the same starting premise: a vault dweller, born and raised in one of the underground nuclear bunkers where humanity hid after the bombs fell, emerges into the radiation-riddled surface world for the first time. This time the vault dweller is Lucy, played by Ella Purnell ("Army of the Dead"), and the surface-dwellers she'll encounter will include Walton Ghoulgins (see, it's already started), a Brotherhood of Steel squire called Maximus (Aaron Moten), and a dog called CX404 — who looks an awful lot like the faithful canine companion from the video games, Dogmeat. There were actually several Dogmeats featured in the "Fallout" games, so CX404 may end up being called Dogmeat as well, if only because it rolls off the tongue a little more easily.
The non-canine cast also includes Zach Cherry ("Severance"), Moisés Arias ("Samaritan"), Kyle MacLachlan ("Twin Peaks"), Sarita Choudhury ("The Green Knight"), and Michael Emerson ("Lost"). Here's the official synopsis for the series:
Based on one of the greatest video game series of all time, Fallout is the story of haves and have-nots in a world in which there's almost nothing left to have. 200 years after the apocalypse, the gentle denizens of luxury fallout shelters are forced to return to the irradiated hellscape their ancestors left behind — and are shocked to discover an incredibly complex, gleefully weird and highly violent universe waiting for them.
"Fallout" premieres April 12, 2024, on Prime Video.