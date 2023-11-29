Fallout TV Series — Release Date, Cast And More Info

Video game adaptations are all the rage. Ever since "Castlevania" became a hit on Netflix, we've seen adaptations big and small achieve huge popularity and success. On television, there's "Arcane," and this year's "The Last of Us" shows that you actually can be faithful to the medium of video games while also adapting these stories for the screen. There is no stopping this train.

One of the most anticipated and exciting adaptations in the works now is the upcoming "Fallout" TV show, adapted from the popular video game franchise of the same name. "Fallout" is set in an atompunk retrofuturistic post-apocalypse, with the games being renowned for their world-building and visual storytelling.

Where "The Last of Us" and other post-apocalyptic stories focus on the pain and misery that follows the end of civilization, "Fallout" has always been more than a bit tongue in cheek, with plenty of satire and sarcasm in the nuclear wasteland.

The TV adaptation has been in the works for a while, but we are now ever closer to its release. Information about it is slowly making its way to the public, including that the show will be in-canon for the games, and when we'll be able to see it.