The Fallout Season 2 Trailer Finally Revealed The Scariest Enemy From The Video Games

"Fallout" is a phenomenal video game adaptation. Much like the animated video game shows "Arcane," "Cyberpunk: Edgerunners," and "Castlevania," the Prime Video series simply takes the concept and lore of its source material and creates an original story set in the same universe, as opposed to directly adapting the plot of one of the games that inspired it.

As a result, it's able to surprise both gamers and newcomers to the franchise alike, all while providing fresh context for the property's previously-established canon and allowing it to add something new and different to the source material without completely breaking the gaming experience. Perhaps most importantly, this also frees up its writers to tell an original story designed specifically for the medium of television.

Indeed, by focusing on letting viewers experience the franchise's fantastical setting, the "Fallout" TV show has been able to avoid the pitfalls that plague many video game adaptations. In that sense, the series' production design and world are as much the stars as its cast. The show has also managed to smoothly translate the original games' visuals into live-action, with scenery that resemble the games' virtual wasteland and a retrofuturistic aesthetic that gives the show a unique look. At the same time, the "Fallout" series has even managed to capture the games' satirical and extremely darkly comedic tone, which helps to set it apart from the myriad of other post-apocalyptic stories we've seen in film and TV over the last 15 years. It's a bleak show, sure, and there is danger and cruelty everywhere, but at the same time it's often silly, hilarious, bizarre, and extremely political.

Now, the first trailer for "Fallout" season 2 has arrived, providing a sneak peek at the show's interpretation of New Vegas, a setting from the original games that's home to both conflicting factions and untold mutated horrors. Indeed, the best part of the trailer is when it reveals the live-action version of the scariest creature from the original video games: the deathclaw.