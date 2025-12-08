Fallout's Creative Team Decided Puppets Were More Frightening Than CGI Monsters

Computer-generated imagery (CGI) has come a long way, and some of it is almost indistinguishable from traditional practical effects like puppets and makeup. Still, there's nothing quite like being able to act opposite something that's actually there. It can be difficult to pretend to be afraid of a tennis ball on a stick when you're supposed to be cowering in front of some kind of gnarly monster, but thankfully, the folks behind the "Fallout" Prime Video streaming series seem to understand that, when in doubt, puppets are where it's at.

In a preview of "Fallout" season 2 for Empire Magazine, Geneva Robertson-Dworet, who serves as the series' co-showrunner alongside Graham Wagner, revealed that the "Fallout production team has tried to use practical effects whenever possible. That includes the massive Deathclaw monsters, which fans of the "Fallout" video games have been dying to see in action. After all, there's nothing quite like the first time you get launched into oblivion by a Deathclaw's swipe in any of the "Fallout" games, and knowing those claws are real should make the TV series version that much more impactful. Not only that, but the series' actors had something to act with, and apparently, the Deathclaw puppet was as terrifying as its pixelated counterpart.