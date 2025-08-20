The Fallout Season 2 Teaser Proves It's Still Possible To Make A Trailer The Right Way

Fans of Amazon Prime Video's "Fallout" adaptation have no doubt already devoured the cool new trailer for the show's upcoming sophomore season. The "Fallout" season 2 teaser trailer once again proves that the state of video game adaptations is better than ever, and stars Ella Purnell, Walton Goggins, and Aaron Moten appear to be in prime form. Post-apocalypse aficionados get to see a whole host of interesting new visuals and fun little gags, as well as a good look at the season's New Vegas setting. We even catch a glimpse of the game series' most iconic monster, Deathclaw — not to mention an excellent look at Justin Theroux's Robert House, the enigmatic New Vegas power player and a key instigator of the show's take on the apocalypse.

Here's the twist, however: No matter how much the trailer seems to reveal, it actually gives almost no new information about the show's post-apocalyptic timeline. Sure, there are some fun nuggets of Cooper "The Ghoul" Howard's (Goggins) backstory, but there's still virtually nothing here that observant fans didn't already know. The ending of "Fallout" season 1 confirmed that New Vegas is coming and teased the appearance of Deathclaws by showing the skull of one. We even knew that Mr. House was coming, thanks to his prominence in the video games' "Fallout: New Vegas" storyline — as well as the fact that he already appeared briefly in season 1, played by Rafi Silver.

As such, Theroux's casting is the sole major revelation in the trailer, which nevertheless manages to come across as interesting and fresh. This is a rarity in today's spoiler-heavy environment, and it's worth highlighting this as a stellar example of the way trailers can be made when the people involved care about the project.