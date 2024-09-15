Sci-Fi Movie Trailers That Spoiled Everything

Nothing destroys a happy mood like watching a spoiler-filled movie trailer. Last month, someone posted a short TV spot for "Alien: Romulus" that revealed the xenomorph nest/hive that appears in the third act — a secret nugget that would have been thrilling to see on IMAX during my first viewing rather than on a tiny iPhone screen.

Still, despite complaints from fans, studios and marketing companies continually pack include essential plot twists, third-act surprises, and money shots in trailers, anything to fill seats on opening weekend. I get it! Hollywood is a business. However, this questionable approach too often destroys first-time viewings of movies, dampening their impact for viewers who were likely sold on a product after a simple minute-long teaser. But I digress.

Remarkably, this trend has been around for a while. Studios have spoiled movies since the dawn of cinema. Don't believe me? Check out this list of sci-fi movie trailers that uncorked far too many crucial details in the films they were promoting. Needless to say, spoilers abound, so beware!