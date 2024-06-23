Total Recall's Director Wanted To Make The Three-Breasted Woman Even Weirder

There are few directors as willing to get as fully weird as Dutch filmmaker Paul Verhoeven, whose satirical, wildly over-the-top films are sometimes so ridiculous that they come around to being taken seriously again. After all, it's been nearly 30 years and people still don't understand that "Starship Troopers" is a satire about the dangers of fascism! Out of all of Verhoeven's films, however, nothing is as intensely weird as the 1990 science fiction classic "Total Recall," which follows a construction worker named Douglas Quaid (Arnold Schwarzenegger) who has the memory of an adventure on Mars implanted into his brain as a kind of virtual vacation, only to have the details of his supposedly fake adventure cross over into his reality. He ends up going to Mars to try and take out a tyrannical dictator, meeting up with all kinds of mutant Martians along the way, including one that's pretty impossible to forget: a sex worker with three full-sized breasts!

Verhoeven's films are full of nudity (he even once stripped down himself to get the cast comfortable for the shower scene in "Starship Troopers"), but the three-breasted sex worker is truly one for the history books. Here's the thing, though: initially, Verhoeven wanted to make her design even more extreme, though he was talked out of it by some folks on set who (probably wisely) felt that wasn't the way to go.