Netflix's Terminator Zero Finally Resurrects James Cameron's Original Vision For The Franchise

The Terminator might be an unstoppable killing machine, but the same can't be said for the franchise as a whole. After two of the best sci-fi action movies ever made in 1984's "The Terminator" and 1991's "Terminator 2: Judgment Day," the saga created by James Cameron began to struggle — and that's putting it lightly.

Since "T2" there have been four movies in the franchise, and frankly, none of them are very good. Now, as is common in the internet age, you can find defenders for every one of the abysmal films that followed "T2." Even the abject "Terminator: Genisys" has its defenders, and you'll find no shortage of praise for Gabriel Luna's Terminator in 2019's "Terminator: Dark Fate." But the trajectory of this once-great saga has undeniably been one of diminishing returns and anticlimactic attempts to revitalize the magic that once made it what it was.

Now, though, things might be looking up. An unlikely savior might have arrived in the form of Netflix's upcoming "Terminator Zero," an eight-episode anime series that, from the looks of things, is doing everything right and avoiding all the pitfalls the "Terminator" sequels encountered. But the most exciting part is that this new series — one of several animated shows that blew us away at Netflix's animation presentation in June 2024 — is actually resurrecting James Cameron's original but never realized vision for the franchise.