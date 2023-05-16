The Terminator Franchise Isn't Finished, But Arnold Schwarzenegger Is Done With It

There are a few ironclad certainties in the blockbuster business. Tom Cruise will keep taking absurd risks to constantly top the last major "Mission: Impossible" stunt or die in the attempt. The Rock will continue starring in jungle-themed movies wearing nothing but the exact same neutral-toned T-shirts and khakis until morale improves. And the "Terminator" franchise will simply never quit, despite years of sequels that were either commercial or critical flops — or both.

The trajectory of the Arnold Schwarzenegger-starring franchise defies all conventions, having undeniably peaked with its first two films under director James Cameron before giving way to a seemingly never-ending series of diminishing returns in the decades since. After 2015's "Genisys" marked what's commonly regarded as being the absolute nadir of the property, "Dark Fate" took a rather predictable, "The Force Awakens"-inspired route to help reinvigorate audience interest and trust in the name-brand IP. Unfortunately, most audiences didn't give it much of a chance as the film didn't exactly light the box office on fire at the time.

But, much like the time-traveling gimmick at the center of the series, it seems like nobody's going to let what's already happened dictate what they're going to do. Imagine a silly thing like facts and established history getting in the way of the potential for box office glory! In a new interview, franchise legend Schwarzenegger confirmed a double-whammy of good news and bad news, depending on how you look at it. It appears that, as the famous catchphrase foretold, "Terminator" will be back ... but without its most famous cyborg.