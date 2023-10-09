Sci-Fi Actor Replacements That Were Actually For The Best
It's all too easy to miss your big chance in Hollywood, whether it's by ending up in a flop through no fault of your own or missing the wrong phone call. It's a career tragedy that can happen to anyone, and it creates agonizing memories for stars still at the top of their careers. Just ask Bill Murphy about the time he did pick up his phone and wound up with a gig in "Garfield." That involved a mix-up over last names but it goes to show that anything can happen. To anyone.
The good news? Not every movie madness mixup ends in disaster. One star's missed call might be another's golden hour. A tragedy behind the scenes can create an opportunity for a fresh and far better take on a character. Science fiction definitely isn't exempt from Hollywood chaos, and in the case of some of our favorite movies, these butterfly effects give us a chance at a whole new world of wonder we could never have expected. These are the last minute screw-ups and panic decisions that made some movies immortal.
Sandra Bullock rescues Demolition Man
Sylvester Stallone is a hands-on kind of boss. That trait turned multiple franchises into decades-long box office winners and resulted in some staggeringly stupid sequels. While "Demolition Man" wasn't his gig to control, his behavior would be no different. Lori Petty, then a fresh face, showed off her dramatic chops in "A League of Her Own" and her action capabilities in "Point Break." She won the co-starring role of Lenina Huxley but she got the axe after two days on set. The reason? She and Stallone didn't mix. Producer Joel Silver needed a replacement, fast, and Sandra Bullock fit the bill.
Petty eventually found her own groove, with a strong personality that has no problem taking center stage. It's easy to see how she would've become a bigger part of "Demolition Man," and Bullock's lighter, softer tone makes her a foil that amps the dudely strength of Stallone vs. Wesley Snipes. Today, maybe we'd prefer the original casting, but hey. "Demolition Man" is a fun, ridiculous movie that works because of its mix of explosions and old-times tropes. Bullock is definitely an upgrade in the film we got.
Michael Biehn was a last-minute space marine in Aliens
Trivia fans know that the actors playing the Marines in James Cameron's "Aliens" spent several weeks together in rehearsal, customizing their character's armor and building the natural camaraderie that comes through on screen. That same trivia often notes that Michael Biehn came in late, and he even inherited some other guy's armor instead of putting together his own.
That "other guy" was "The Warriors" star James Remar, who needed to be replaced several weeks into filming. Facing a drug charge, he was removed from the production and Biehn spent a fast weekend flying to England to pick up the slack after producer Gale Anne Hurd personally called him. A Cameron veteran, Biehn's sturdy, unflappable Corporal Hicks becomes Ripley's bedrock for the movie's back half. He matches up to Sigourney Weaver's charisma so well that we never notice he feels a little more quiet with his fellow Marines. And, yes, we're still mad that he's not getting the redemption he deserves in the still-canceled Neill Blomkamp "Alien" film.
Sir Patrick Stewart saves 1984's Dune
It boggles the mind to think of a time when Sir Patrick Stewart would've turned up on a set and gotten a "whatever, let's go with it." Today, he ranks as a genre icon thanks to his portrayals of Professor Charles Xavier and Captain Jean-Luc Picard, and as one of the best theatrical performers of his generation. So, it's never not a surprise to look back at David Lynch's "Dune" and see him as Gurney Halleck. Well, the skullet he sports in the back half is a little... something. But it's Patrick Stewart!
It wasn't supposed to be. The facts remain vague. At least one oral legend suggests that casting meant for some other guy named Patrick Stewart to appear on the set, but Stewart himself avowed in a 2018 Emerald City Comic-Con panel that, yeah, he showed up and Lynch just rolled with it. For today's sci-fi fans, it's a happy look back at the earliest days of Stewart's career. Lynch's "Dune," for all its flaws, featured a top-notch cast of talented professionals, all of whom uplifted the splintered plot into something grand to watch. Sir Patrick's role is a small one, but his heartfelt reunion with Paul (Kyle MacLachlan) late in the film delivers a moment of real movie magic.
Kevin Peter Hall is our best Predator
Martial arts star Jean-Claude Van Damme was still building his film career when the classic action movie "Predator" started filming and director John McTiernan recruited Van Damme to add his lithe athletics to the alien sportsman. That's when the trouble started. Stacked up next to the beef supreme cast, which included Arnold Schwarzenegger and Jesse Ventura at their apex, a quick little guy — Van Damme stands a normal 5 feet, 10 inches but his opponents were all 6-foot-plus and built like Soviet Brutalist architecture — loses a lot of menace. Reportedly, his version of the Yautja suit wasn't much fun, either.
Enter Kevin Peter Hall, who previously filled a Bigfoot suit for the far lighter "Harry and the Hendersons." At 7-foot-plus, the new hunter towered over these Earthling meat puppets. Though rarely in the same shot with anyone long enough to pull out a ruler, it wasn't hard to tell that this Yautja provided the apex predator the film needed to be awesome. Not only does Hall get to cameo with his own face during the helicopter rescue at the end, but he returned as another Yautja, and their elder, for "Predator 2." Hall died in 1991, but what he did for this sci-fi icon will remain immortal.
Arnold Schwarzenegger almost wasn't the Terminator
Veteran actor Lance Henriksen is a familiar face to James Cameron fans, and it should be no surprise to find out that they're long-time friends. Henriksen even helped Cameron land his first major movie, "The Terminator." "The Futurist," a biography of James Cameron by Rebecca Keegan, recounts the tale of Henriksen, in full Terminator regalia, showing up in advance of Cameron in order to impress the money guys. Meanwhile, Cameron expressed no interest in this Schwarzenegger guy at all, even when the studio sent Schwarzenegger over to discuss the role of Kyle Reese.
Meeting face-to-face changed everything, with Cameron realizing the tall, muscular, and career-savvy Austrian would make one hell of a killer robot. Cameron kept Henriksen for a small but important role as a cop who appears after the T-100's rampage is in full swing, and the pair remain good friends. Call it a last-minute shakeup that turned out well for everyone. "The Terminator" launched the careers of both Schwarzenegger and Cameron into orbit, and Henriksen would go on to be the unlikely heart of "Aliens" and to play dozens of great, often criminally underrated roles. Go binge Henriksen in the spooky procedural series "Millennium," and thank us later.
Rexy took Jurassic Park worldwide
The giant, all too lifelike Tyrannosaur Rex that stands triumphant at the end of "Jurassic Park" serves as the real icon of the entire franchise. No offense, or maybe full offense, Chris Pratt. You decide. But she — remember, all the dinos at least start out female — almost didn't get her big moment, and if she hadn't, "Jurassic Park" possibly wouldn't have evolved into such a dino-sized juggernaut.
The original finale was a passive kind of Chekhov's gun. Alan Grant (Sam Neill) and the kids needed to navigate that glorious lobby — with all its dino skeletons on display — to get away from the cleverest girls on the island, the velociraptors. Destabilized by all the goings on, a T. rex skull was going to fall on the last hungry raptor, letting the humans survive. A nice visual joke about the circle of life, sure, but not exactly gripping stuff. A quick rewrite, bearing in mind just how well the new CGI and practical creature effects were working out, and Rexy — also known as Roberta by visual effects wizard Phil Tippett's crew — got her own Sigourney Weaver-style heroine moment for the ages. That's our girl.
Yahya Abdul-Mateen II made for a better Resurrections
Let's not fight over whether or not "The Matrix Resurrections" is a good movie. Because it is a funny, ultra-meta sequel. It is fair to say that there's some understandable fandom struggle over the lack of the original Morpheus (Laurence Fishburne), replaced by a younger, even more aware version of himself who also possesses a little bit of Agent Smith in him.
Fishburne does appear in flashback footage, but the entire point of the new Morpheus is that this soul-centric finale centers on finding and being true to yourself. He's colorful, groovy, and upbeat about Thomas's (Keanu Reeves) chances to regain his power, when his predecessor needed to experience some dark times to keep that faith. Yahya Abdul-Mateen II, who brings his stellar energy to even the most lacking roles ("Aquaman"), makes for the perfect spiritual leader for a story about securing the happy ending you deserve. He's the Unitarian guy up the street who brings fresh cupcakes to the impromptu wedding he's about to officiate, and the new world is brighter for his presence. The old Morpheus is the past, and he deserves his happy ending in "Revolutions," standing at the edge of a free Zion.
Don Cheadle turns the MCU into a War Machine story
Terrence Howard gave us a pretty good James 'Rhodey' Rhodes in "Iron Man." He's a stoic foil to Tony Stark's (Robert Downey Jr.) antics and the only sane man in town. Until Agent Coulson (Clark Gregg) shows his stripes, anyway. Howard didn't return for "Iron Man 2," with the stated real reason being a dispute over his paycheck. Considering Hollywood's detestable tendency to pay people of color and women far less than they deserve, it's an honest possibility. His departure came late in pre-production, however, and Don Cheadle had to sign on fast, with little idea of what would come next.
The results are, no disrespect to Terrence Howard's solid film chops, a glam-up. Cheadle takes Howard's stoic nature towards Stark and turns it into a lively unflappability that is, sometimes, the only thing on Earth that can deflate the infamous billionaire playboy genius when he's running full steam. Colonel Rhodes is now Cheadle's signature role — not to overshadow his Academy Award-nominated work in "Hotel Rwanda" — so keyed to him that we're both annoyed by and impressed by the revelations of "Secret Invasion."
Harrison Ford wins the Star Wars charm offensive - and takes the fedora, too
For "Star Wars" legend Harrison Ford to get the chance to wear Han Solo's vest, he had to be the last-minute phone call after multiple A-listers, including Al Pacino, Christopher Walken, and Burt Reynolds all passed on the opportunity. Just two years before he died, Reynolds vocally regretted turning down the gig. It was a decision that would also later help make Ford the final choice for Indiana Jones.
That was a touchy situation, too, as George Lucas, who wrote the script for "Raiders of the Lost Ark," voiced doubts to director Steven Spielberg about turning Ford into their go-to guy after Han's popularity took off. The original choice, Tom Selleck, could not get out of his contract for "Magnum P.I." It's hard to picture the Hawaiian shirt-wearing TV heartthrob in the Millennium Falcon, and this twist of history ensured Ford's blockbuster future. Ford's competition turned out fine, of course. Reynolds left behind a legacy of classic movies and surprise TV appearances, and Selleck is still trucking with a thriving TV career while also explaining how our aging grandparents can make money off their house without losing it. (P.S.: They'll probably lose their house.)
Sam Worthington is the Avatar of job security
If "Star Wars" taught us anything, besides that you can craft a compelling story about any background character, it's that taking a percentage of a guaranteed moneymaker will feed your grandkids' great-grandkids for decades to come. Matt Damon knew that when James Cameron talked to him about his "Avatar" project, offering a 10% cut of the box office profits. But Damon, an all-around decent guy, was in the middle of a "Bourne" film, with more on the way. He declined, eyes open, regretful about missing a chance to work with Cameron.
Sam Worthington, meanwhile, was a fresher Aussie face with nowhere to go but up. A mean-spirited attitude out there that suggests all he's been good for is Cameron's franchise, an assertion belied by a trail of fantastic work on acclaimed miniseries like "Manhunter: Unabomber" and "Under the Banner of Heaven" in between his CGI-heavy shoots for the sprawling franchise. It's also true that he lends "Avatar" a steady, new-guy humility that helps undercut the White Savior themes in a way Kevin Costner's ego could never handle. He was the right choice for "Avatar," and it still shines blue — we mean through.
Ed Harris directs the show within The Truman Show
Dennis Hopper always gave everything to every performance and lived his life all gas and no brakes. He was the sort of livewire talent that made the infamous 1993 "Super Mario Bros" movie even more breathlessly watchable today because we know in our souls that his Bowser would've kissed Luigi (John Leguizamo) on screen without hesitation.
It's a terrific attribute but not always the right thing for a story. "The Truman Show" originally landed Hopper to play the god-archetype director Christof but his quick departure early in filming implies that Hopper's version maybe felt too Old Testament wildcat for director Peter Weir. Ed Harris was brought in fast, and his version adds the quiet menace and absolute pressure on Truman Burbank's life that makes the movie unforgettable. Christof — and what a blatant name — is, in the end, as ineffectual as an atheist might suspect. Unable to descend from his directorial throne, all he can do is appeal, in Harris' perfectly stony voice, to Truman's fears. Excellent stuff.
Scarlett Johansson is Her
Spike Jonze's "Her" blends the myth of Pygmalion with Greg Bear's "Blood Music." As the reclusive Theodore (Joaquin Phoenix) helps his voice-only AI assistant become her own person, she, too, melds with others of her kind to achieve a technological singularity. It's heady stuff about the way our relationships enable us to grow as people, but post-ChatGPT, it hits a little differently. In any case, "Her" rides or dies on your feelings about Samantha's voice, no multi-fingered visual glitches necessary. She's Scarlett Johansson, in full gentle purr mode, and that's pretty hard to resist.
But Samantha was originally voiced by, well, Samantha. Samantha Morton, that is, an English actor with a sweet, earthy voice that comes through the best in her role as a troubled precog in "Minority Report." It created a dynamic with Phoenix didn't work for Jonze, and Johansson redubbed the role in post-production. It's an upgrade that suits the intimate tone Ted is emboldened by to become a little more extroverted. Some of us wonder if Morton could've landed the intimacy of intellectual evolution more strongly. Either way, the film rates as fascinating stuff that digs into the best of science fiction's potential.