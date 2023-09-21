Expendables 4 Review: A Staggeringly Stupid Sequel

The on-screen figures in the "Expendables" movies aren't so much characters as they are human-shaped bundles of toxically masculine clichés and blind, violent impulses wrapped in skull-emblazoned kevlar. They lurch about on-screen like Frankensteinian monsters, living piles of jock straps and congealed taurine drinks, belching out monosyllabic action flick catchphrases in between Don Julio-instigated brawls and violent, bullet-riddled missions in other countries. These characters have no thoughts, no humanity, no sense of morals or righteousness. They have no desires other than a distant lizard-brain perception that soldiers in other countries probably need to blow up. "G.I. Joe" is more sophisticated.

With Scott Waugh's "Expend4bles" (and, yes, that is the on-screen title and not merely stylized leetspeak) we are now four films deep into this series, and the franchise's original saleable gimmick has been abandoned. One might recall that Sylvester Stallone's "The Expendables" and Simon West's "The Expendables 2" existed merely to unite a cadre of ultra-macho, well-worn badass cinema stars well-remembered by any heterosexual man in his 50s. Stallone, Arnold Schwarzenegger, Bruce Willis, Jet Li, Jean-Claude Van Damme, Dolph Lundgren, Chuck Norris, and many others of that stripe fought side-by-side. Jason Statham was there as the "young blood." The premise and the plot of "The Expendables" didn't so much matter as the stunt casting. The films were pretty unilaterally terrible, but the gimmick lured in hundreds of millions from eager, nostalgia-infected audiences.

With "Expen4bles," only a few of the core cast remain, and star power is no longer the draw, leaving audiences to wonder why we're here at all. The characters are inhuman, the premise is absurd, and the plot is idiotic. This is a Saturday Morning cartoon with booze, f-bombs, and a mild libido. It's staggeringly stupid.